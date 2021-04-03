REVEALED: Ipswich’s top spot to brunch as voted by you

Cafe 63 Winston Glades manager Steven Chang . The eatery has been voted as Ipswich’s best brunch spot.

EGGS and freshly squeezed orange juice, buttery croissants and a warm triple-shot flat white, or maybe good old avocado and toast.

Ask anyone what makes for the perfect brunch and the answer is sure to vary from person to person.

Personal preferences aside, the Queensland Times team yearned to learn where to go in Ipswich for a guaranteed top-notch feed.

Two weeks ago, Matt Preston and the QT asked readers to have their say by voting on the best brunch spot in Ipswich.

The results are in and a Flinders View venue has claimed the title.

Backed by a sprawling 16-page menu and enormous chain of sister stores, Cafe 63 Winston Glades is no stranger to praise.

Two years ago, it was voted the best place in Ipswich for eggs benedict.

The eatery is one of 38 Cafe 63 outlets across Australia and has been operated by owner Steven Chang since it opened in August 2016.

Cafe 63 Group Director Hamish Watson said the chain’s atmosphere was “family friendly” and lended itself to weekend brunch as well as midweek coffee catch ups.

“Our kids’ breakfast menu is also popular with families, as is our dog-friendly outdoor seating,” Mr Watson said.

“Our team is always ready to look after customers and we pride ourselves on quick, efficient service, while providing an affordable dining experience.”

The massive menu boasts classics like eggs benedict, toasted sandwiches, a selection of omelettes and bacon and egg options, as well as specials such as the Mona Lisa – an open croissant topped with greens, smoked salmon and egg.



“179 items are available all day, and brunch is particularly popular as there is a large choice to suit all tastebuds,” Mr Watson said.

“Our full page menu of extras means you can design your own custom breakfast.”

The numbers show the appeal of building a custom meal is a popular one, with 63 per cent of customers opting to do so.

“You are also able to swap out any food item from any meal free of charge,” Mr Watson said.

“We have found customers love the flexibility.”

