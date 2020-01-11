REVEALED: Ipswich’s top baby names for 2019

IPSWICH’s most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed, with Oliver taking out the top spot for boys.

It was closely followed by Elijah, William, Hunter and Henry.

For the girls, the name Willow took the lead in Ipswich and was the fourth top name for the rest of the state.

“Willow, a new entry for girls in 2018, was again a big mover climbing from eighth to fourth,” Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Mark Ryan said.

Local parents also liked the names Charlotte, Olivia, Amelia and Harper.

The name Oliver for a boy was also the top name for the rest of the state.

Mr Ryan said the data released by the Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages (RBDM) showed Queensland’s favourite baby names had remained consistent over the past decade.

“Oliver continues the streak it started in 2013 when it overtook Jack as Queensland’s most popular boys’ name,” he said.

“In 2019, Oliver was the clear winner, with 537 newborn boys taking the name compared to 393 for second placed William.”

Not every parent in Ipswich followed the trend, with others choosing more unique options for their newborns.

Corbyn Andrews with baby brother Brilyn Andrews who was born on 6 September at Ipswich hospital.

Zoe Cattanach gave birth to a baby boy on September 6 at Ipswich Hospital and went with the name Brilyn.

“I wanted something different and unique,” she said.

“I’m not the type of person who likes common names, so I wanted something different.

“It was the same as his brother’s name, when we picked out Corbyn.”

“We spelt Corbyn differently, but now Corbyn is a really common name, so we wanted something that’s a bit different for Brilyn as well.”

As of December 27, Ipswich Hospital had welcomed 647 boys, and 647 girls.

Ipswich was one of many regions across the state to love the name Oliver, with Brisbane, Gold Coast, Logan, Moreton Bay and Outback Queensland also choosing that name for a boy.

William came in third for Ipswich, but second for the rest of the state, while Elijah was second for the region but ninth for the rest of Queensland.

The top baby name for a girl in Queensland for 2019 was Olivia, which was third on Ipswich’s favourites list. Willow was a favourite in one other region besides Ipswich and that was the Sunshine Coast.

There had been some changes in top names in the past decade. 2010s most popular boy’s name, Cooper, ended the decade at number 18. Ruby, the number one girl‘s name at the beginning of the decade, ranked 16 in 2019.