REVEALED: Ipswich’s Top 50 Most Influential People: 40-31

She's one of the most influential women in league, and Ali Brigginshaw is proud to live in Ipswich.

She's one of the most influential women in league, and Ali Brigginshaw is proud to live in Ipswich.

40. Neil Coupland

After working in the industry since 1984, Neil Coupland is the principal of First National Real Estate Springfield, which he opened in 1999. His daughter joined the business in late-2015 and purchased the First National Oxley office in 2017. Mr Coupland is president of The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce and promotes a comprehensive program of chamber activities including networking and sponsorship opportunities for his members. He chairs the Brisbane zone of real estate agents for the First National network and is also vice- chairman of the State Council for First National. He is a keen golfer and runs a small social golf club.

He is very passionate about business in the local area, believes in getting on with the job at hand and moving the Chamber forward. Neil also Chairs the Brisbane zone of real estate agents for the First National network and is also Vice Chair of the State Council for First National, he also runs a small social golf club.

Neil Coupland

39. Bob Ell

Bob, a former carpenter who was born in the Hunter Region of NSW, founded Leda Group, a privately-owned property development company in 1976. Among his $1.29 billion property empire is Riverlink Shopping Centre. Bob also owns land in North Ipswich near the Workshop Museum that he has earmarked for a $105 million capital investment to build 350 townhouses. This development has been on hold since 2011 due to issues with council regarding the flood line.

Bob Ell

38. Brad Bulow

Born and bred in Ipswich, Brad Bulow joined Sammut Bulow in 2005 and became a partner in 2007. Brad is actively involved in the Ipswich community. He is a founding member of Switch On which is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote awareness of men's health issues and raising funds for men's health initiatives.

He was voted Ipswich Region Chamber of Commerce's Business Person of the Year in 2016.

Brad is a former Eddie's boy (St Edmunds College) and is proud to call Ipswich 'home'.

Accountant Brad Bulow.

37. Paul Tully

There isn't much that Paul Tully hasn't seen in his years as a councillor. Queensland's longest serving councillor, Tully was part of the council that was sacked, only to be re-elected by Ipswich voters in March. Councillor Paul Tully was first elected on 31 March 1979 as the youngest Councillor ever elected to the Ipswich City Council in the City's history since 1860.

A former deputy Mayor, Tully said before deciding to run for council again that it had been a good break, the first in his 40 year plus career as a councillor. He also holds a law degree from the University of Queensland.

Ipswich City councillor Paul Tully.

36. Andrew Sanderson

Andrew started his aerospace career as an Engineering Officer with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) in 1983. In 2000 he was made CEO of TAE Aerospace and five years ago also made Managing Director. He oversees four sites, and over 200 staff.

TAE Aerospace CEO Andrew Sanderson

35. Ali Brigginshaw

Ali plays NRL for Australia and is captain of the women's Brisbane Broncos team. She champions Ipswich, even bringing the Channel 9 Footy Show to the city in 2018. Ali played rugby league as a junior before playing Touch Football in the years she couldn't play league. She returned in 2009, making both her Queensland and Australian Jillaroos debut in the same year. Ali has been part of two Rugby League World Cup winning teams, in 2013 and 2017. Away from Rugby League, Ali is a labourer. She represented Queensland from 2009 to the present, and the Australian Jillaroos also since 2009. She captained the Brisbane Broncos to their first, and the competitions' inaugural premiership on Grand Final Day 2018.

Broncos NRLW captain Ali Brigginshaw. Pic: Adam Head

34. Geraldine MacKenzie

PROFESSOR Geraldine MacKenzie is beginning to make her mark on University of Southern Queensland campuses at Springfield and Ipswich.

Prof MacKenzie took on the role of vice-chancellor in September last year after successful stints in senior positions at Bond and Southern Cross universities.

She is a member of the Queensland Bar Association, American Bar Association and the International Bar. Prof MacKenzie is committed to maintaining USQ's position as an integral part of the community. She was a part of the panel that hired former Ipswich City Council CEO Sean Madigan and was again on the recruitment panel to appoint the new Ipswich City Council CEO.

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie

33. Helen Youngberry

Goodna Street Life was established in 2015 by a group of dedicated locals hoping to make a difference in our community.

Driven by the hard work and dedication of Helen Youngberry, president of Goodna Street Life, the group sought to establish a local shelter for the homeless and people forced onto the streets.

Goodna Street Life is not affiliated with any other organisation and is wholly run by volunteers, and seeks to provide temporary board and lodging for the homeless, crisis care for those in need and a drop-in respite centre for those living on the streets to access basic amenities and support to help people get back on their feet.

Helen Youngberry from Goodna Street Life

32. Michael Willis

Michael Willis is a board chair, company director and consultant, with a background in corporate governance and financial leadership.

His current roles include: Board Chair of West Moreton Health, which provides healthcare services to the fast-growing West Moreton region of Queensland, Australia; In this role the Board is driving the implementation of the West Moreton Health Strategic Plan and implementation of the West Moreton Health Master Plan.

Chair of Queensland's Hospital and Health Board Chairs' Forum; Chairman of Boyce Chartered Accountants, Board Deputy Chair and Audit & Risk Committee Chair of the National Injury Insurance Scheme Qld, which provides lifetime treatment, care and support to people injured in motor vehicle accidents. He is also a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and a Life Member of FINSIA, the Financial Services Institute of Australasia.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service Board Chair Michael Willis.

31. Brent Kinnane

Brent Kinnane is the General Manager at TAFE Queensland South West Region. He has many years of experience in strategic and operational management, business development and finance across a range of industries and sectors. Brent has spent more than 15 years working for TAFE Queensland in the Ipswich Region and is focussed on providing local industry with the skills that support local economic prosperity. Brent is the chair of the TAFE at School Steering Committee, tasked with reinforcing TAFE Queensland as the provider of choice for schools in Queensland. He holds a Bachelor of Business Management (Distinction) and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Brent is also a Director of the Board of Brothers Leagues Club, Ipswich and Chairman of the Hockey Queensland Men's Masters Committee.

TAFE Queensland's Brett Kinnane

TOMORROW on QT.com.au: Positions 30-21