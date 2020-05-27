REVEALED: 30-21 of Ipswich’s Most Influential People

30. Bob and Todd Slater

For the last 41 years Bob Slater has worked as a chemist in the Ipswich CBD. He's seen everything in his time and showed his faith in the Ipswich Mall by opening a brand-new Terry White Chemist in 2017 during a time of great upheaval. His son Todd now works by his side in the business. Both Slaters are well known and vocal about Ipswich small business.

Todd and Bob Slater, the father and son team behind Terry White Chemist, Ipswich.

29. David (Rusty) Thomas

President of the Ipswich Show Society and a tireless worker for our annual Ipswich show. Rusty has been involved with the show since 1966 when he entered the main arena dressed as a clown to entertain the crowds. Rusty is a country man, runs his own farm and loves bringing the country aspect of the show to the masses. People love Rusty for his genuine humility, sense of humour and his willingness to put himself out there, all for the love of the Ipswich Show. There is nobody in Ipswich who has put more work and time into making the annual three day event what it is today, in fact 54 years of work, which is reflected in the attendance numbers every May.

RUSTY THOMAS from the Ipswich Show Society.

28. Pastor Fred Muys

For the past 29 years Fred has been working at the Rivers of Life Church, which also involves work in the Harvest Rain food bank, and the brains behind the revival of the Tivoli Drive-in. Since reopening the drive in it has proven a big hit with families, where on a Saturday night residents enjoy family-friendly double features for a bargain price. Putting their staff through the drive in kitchen has resulted in many young workers getting real-time work experience and continues to give young people a start in hospitality.

Tivoli Drive-In executive director Fred Muys with Natasha Robertson recently as they prepare to reopen with strict social distancing measures in place

27. Simon Riley

Simon Riley's leadership as Principal at The Ipswich State High School began 15 years ago in 2005. He has always had students at the heart of everything he does. Simon has developed award-winning programs and pathways that cater for the inclusion of every individual student. With his leadership, the school has seen the development of programs in areas such as Trade Training, Flexible Learning, Hair and Beauty, Dance, Rugby League and STEM, to name a few, that have led to success at a local, state and national level. The Young Families Connect program, which began over 16 years ago, is just one example that demonstrates the compassion and dedication he has to his students and the community of Ipswich. Simon has a passion for the students and staff and is never afraid to try anything that will improve the wellbeing, academic and employment outcomes for the Ipswich community.

Simon Riley is the Principal at Ipswich State High School

26. Brett Kitching

He's an Ipswich boy through and through, and Brett Kitching has been the General Manager of the Ipswich Turf Club since 2004 during which time he served as president of the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce for four years until 2013. Brett has worked tirelessly over many years to finally secure a long awaited $13+ million upgrade of the Ipswich Turf Club, a club that holds the biggest provincial race meeting in Australia when 20,000 + people descend on the Ipswich Cup.

Despite the fact that this year's cup has been cancelled, it hasn't stopped the club keeping busy with renovations which will ensure the Turf Club is set to be a destination for many race, function and party for years to come.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching.

25. John Berry

John Berry is the director of food manufacturer JBS Australia.

As manufacturing is one of the biggest industries in the region, JBS is able to offer employment opportunities to thousands of Ipswich people, making it one of the biggest employers in the region. It employs about 1,400 people at the Primo Foods site at Wacol and another 2,100 at JBS at Dinmore.

He has been in the role since 2000. JBS in Australia employs 12,000 people and $6.5 billion in revenues.

"We employ team members with a diverse range of skills and embody a strong team culture, and recognise that the ability to meet and exceed our goals comes from the people who work within our business," Mr Berry once told the QT.

John Berry oversees JBS Australia at Dinmore, one of the city’s biggest employers. Pic. Lyndon Mechielsen

24. Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh 'Ash' Barty is right now probably Ipswich's most famous resident. Still sitting as the world number one in women's tennis, she has risen the ranks to earn her place as one of the nation's most recognised sports people. With winnings to date over $17.5 million, Barty hit the big time when she won the French Open last year.

She made the semi-finals of this year's Australian Open, and has won several doubles titles around the world.

Barty earlier this year committed to building herself a home in Springfield, where she grew up, and told media that she wouldn't want to live anywhere else.

Since September last year she was, and remains the world's number one player, and at age 24, has yet to reach her physical peak.

Ash Barty is a National indigenous Tennis Ambassador for Tennis Australia, and is also the 2020 Young Australian of the Year.

Young Australian of the Year and world number one Ash Barty celebrates another win. Pic: Michael Klein

23. Bob Sharpless

Civil Engineer Bob Sharpless is the deputy chairman of Greater Springfield City Group and has a 25% stake in the company. Bob and Maha purchased 2860 hectares of land for $7.2 million in the early '90s after their property company in Perth went broke. Bob was also appointed chairman of the Brisbane Lions Football Club in October 2013 before standing down in November 2017 to remove any conflict of interest as the club is planning to move to Springfield.

Work is currently under way for the Lions new headquarters, stadium and training facilities in Springfield.

Springfield City Group's Bob Sharpless

22. Kay Louwrens

Kay has been the principal at Bremer State High School since 2016. She was previously the Principal at Windaroo Valley SHS for 7 years.

Her passion is to ensure that every young person leaves Bremer with the skills and knowledge needed for the next step in their life journey - job, education or training.

Her key achievements include the establishment of a Career Connections Centre supporting over 500 senior students annually, a Student Support Centre to support students' social and emotional wellbeing, a nationally renowned indigenous Program, strong literacy and numeracy programs that underpin all student learning, and to nurture key partnerships with local industry, business, universities and TAFE.

Principal of Bremer State High School Kay Louwrens

21. Madeline Stuart

Madeline Stuart is a worldwide phenomenon. She is a powerful advocate for inclusiveness and diversity in modelling.

At just 23 years of age she is a household name around the world, with over 850,000 social media fans following her successful campaign to become the first professional model with Down syndrome.

Madeline's story captured the world's attention from the minute it went viral, with nearly 7 million people following the inspiring weight loss journey and led to a modelling career.

She has translated that initial success into modelling engagements all around the world, as well as numerous magazine articles, product endorsements and sponsorships, including Cosmopolitan, Vogue and The New York Times.

She has overcome challenges such as open heart surgery, and is an ambassador for Social Inclusion.

Madeline Stuart.

TOMORROW: Who are the 20th to 11th Most Influential People in Ipswich?

Find out at qt.com.au