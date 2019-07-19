REVEALED: Ipswich's surprising crime-riddled areas

RESIDENTS may think they're safe while popping to the shops to pick up some sundries, however latest statistics from Queensland Police show differently.

Riverlink has one of the highest crime rates in Ipswich, with 199 offences recorded around the shopping centre precinct in the past two months.

The bulk of these are thefts, however there were six assaults, 14 drug offences, 21 trespassing and vagrancy offences and 114 theft offences.

In the CBD precinct, bordered by East, Brisbane and Roderick streets, there were 264 offences in the past two months.

There were 11 assaults reported in the CBD area, 16 counts of property damage, 33 cases of theft, eight weapons act offences and 113 good order offences (usually public drunkenness).

The disturbing figures in two of Ipswich's most populous destinations are followed by a further 102 on Brisbane St in West Ipswich.

But Inspector Keith McDonald said there were more boots on the ground in the areas that have higher incidences of crime.

"There are more concentrations of people in those areas so we do have officers there," he said.

"The important thing for us is maintaining the safety of the community."

Over-all Ipswich's crime incidences rates have dropped from 28,951 in 2017 to 28,337 in 2018, and to an encouraging 11,837 to date this year - more than half way through the year.

"Crime is dropping and areas that may not have caused us problems, or may not have come up on the radar - like everything else they move and change around," Insp McDonald said.

"We have our SMP patrols on Friday and Saturday evenings (in the CBD)... our SMPs are ensuring everyone is complying with a community standard of acceptable behaviour," he said.

"And we ensure people do that and make no apologies for ensuring the community is not inconvenienced by the behaviour or a small minority.

In the past two months there were 1165 incidents reported in the Ipswich policing district.

"Generally across the board we're seeing a general downturn in crime classifications," Insp McDonald said.

"And that's just due to the efforts of police and the different strategies we're forever trialling to maintain and keep one step ahead of the game."