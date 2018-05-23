REVEALED: Ipswich's staggering speeding bill

Ipswich drivers received more than $6 million in speeding fines in 2017.

Ipswich drivers received more than $6 million in speeding fines in 2017. Valerie Horton

LEADFOOTS in Ipswich racked up more than $6 million in speeding fines in 12 months.

A Right to Information investigation has revealed police handed out 29,973 speeding tickets across the Ipswich police region in 2017.

Those fines cost motorists $6,109,886, enough to pay the wages for 89 primary school teachers or 84 registered nurses.

More than 20,000 tickets were handed out to speeders driving less than 13km/h over the limit. A further 7661 were caught driving 14-20km/h over the limit, 1235 were speeding 21-30km/h and 136 were fined for 31-40km/h over the limit.

A further 62 drivers were hit with a $1117 fine for driving more than 40km/h over the limit, the highest speeding category.

One of the region's top doctors, Australian Medical Association Queensland west region representative John Hall, said drivers were not getting the message.

"Sadly, we have already had eight fatalities in the region this year," he said.

"Emergency, retrieval and rural doctors are at the frontline of trauma care and see the impact speed has every day, with injuries ranging from whiplash, cuts and broken bones through to head trauma and amputations - injuries which can permanently alter a person's life.

"Such injuries require long-term care and rehabilitation and the impact extends far beyond the physical, often leading to depression in the patient and their family members."

Queensland regional road policing boss Inspector Peter Flanders said even doing 10km/h over the limit significantly increased the chance of a crash turning deadly.

"The physics behind speeding are stark. If you are in a 40 zone driving at 50km/h, that extra 10km/h increases your kinetic energy by one and a half times," he said.

"To put it simply, if you hit a kid you are hitting them one and a half times harder."

Inspector Flanders said braking also took longer at higher speeds, making it harder to avoid a potential accident.

"In that same situation, driving at 50km/h in a 40 zone, it'll take about twice as long to brake as if you were doing the limit."-NewsRegional