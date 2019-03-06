REVEALED: Ipswich's most expensive suburbs

SOUTH Ripley land values have increased by more than 20 per cent in the past two years to become one of Ipswich's most expensive suburbs.

New residential land valuations were released today after extensive land sales and economic analysis by the state's valuation service.

Augustine Heights remains the priciest neighbourhood in Ipswich with a median value of $265,000 following a growth of 10.4 per cent in the past two years.

Ripley and Ebenezer were two of the other high residential growth areas, soaring by 18.3 per cent and 19.1 per cent respectively.

Barellan Point ($222,500), Camira ($250,000), Chuwar ($212,500), Karalee ($212,500), South Ripley ($205,000), Spring Mountain ($220,000), Springfield ($237,500) and Springfield Lakes ($227,500) are the most expensive areas in the city.

Rural residential land value saw a 8.2 per cent jump, multi-unit residential went up 3.2 per cent, industrial climbed 4.4 per cent, commercial increased 7.5 per cent and rural went up 5.8 per cent.

Queensland's Valuer-General Neil Bray said the valuations will become effective on June 30.

"Residential values have risen in Springfield and Ripley, while commercial and industrial areas also increased," he said.

"The rural residential and primary production markets increased and some localities such as South Ripley reflected moderate increases in average values due to demand for new and affordable land with the average value of residential land in Springfield increasing from $215,000 to $237,500.

"Steady demand for rural home sites particularly about the eastern edge of the city resulted in a minor increase overall.

"High demand for land in the emerging Ipswich CBD medical precinct has resulted in significant increase in commercial land value. Otherwise commercial land value had a minor increase overall.

"The industrial land market had a slight increase overall."

The land values exclude houses and are based on recent property sales in each suburb.

The data does not include land valued as multi-unit or rural residential.