REVEALED: Ipswich's high-tech festive season activities

CHRISTMAS Wonderland will return to Ipswich this festive season as part of an expanded line-up of family-friendly activities across the city.

The Christmas in Ipswich 2019 program of events has officially been locked in. It includes:

Christmas Wonderland at Nerima Gardens, Queens Park

A citywide Finding Santa interactive augmented reality trail spanning 40 locations

River 949 Christmas Lights Competition

Support for more than 20 community festive events including Brassall Christmas in the Park and Carols at Robelle Domain

Fireworks displays over the Bremer River at Riverlink Shopping Centre

New Year's Eve celebrations at North Ipswich

Ipswich City Council CEO David Farmer said he was confident this year's program of events would provide the perfect opportunity for families to celebrate the magic and wonder of the festive season.

Ipswich City Council 2018 Christmas Wonderland in Ipswich at Nerima Gardens, Queens Park. Socials. Thomson and Patterson family with Santa. Santa greeting the people while waiting in line to see the Wonderland garden. Franca Tigani

"I'm very pleased to confirm Christmas Wonderland will be on again, offering the community a breath-taking and immersive lights display that's sure to surprise and delight," he said.

"Last year was the first time Christmas Wonderland was held in Ipswich and it was a huge success, attracting 14,470 people over 12 nights.

"Council has enlisted the help of a creative design consultant this year to take Wonderland to the next level and we're expecting plenty of Instagram-worthy light installations and even more families to enjoy the experience.

"The traditional Christmas Lights Competition and New Year's Eve celebrations at North Ipswich are back, and there are a couple of activities we hope will become new favourites including a highly interactive, citywide Finding Santa trail and four magnificent fireworks displays presented by Riverlink.

Christmas Wonderland Ipswich. Mal Aiono

"Council is also continuing its support of community-led events with $60,000 already allocated to organisations developing and delivering a Christmas or other celebratory event relevant for the broader community.

"We'll be releasing more information in the run-up to Christmas about events so I encourage the community to stay tuned."

The official Christmas in Ipswich program runs from 15 November to 31 December.

A website with information about events and key dates is available at: www.christmasinispwich.com.au