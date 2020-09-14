REVEALED: Ipswich’s favourite hair salon for 2020

We asked QT readers to pick their favourite hair salon for 2020.

We asked QT readers to pick their favourite hair salon for 2020.

CREATING an environment where customers and staff feel at home no matter their style is the mantra behind a busy Ipswich hair salon which has come through COVID-19 better than ever.

Briella Beautiful Hair Nails Beauty had to close up in March as coronavirus restrictions took a stranglehold on the industry.

Owner Natasha Ball made the move from Grange Rd to Blackstone Rd in Eastern Heights and opened up at a new location in May.

The new space is three times the size of the previous salon and the Briella team has grown from five to 15.

It has certainly been an adjustment operating a business during a pandemic but the support from locals had been encouraging.

“Just on Grange Rd, we were just operating with nails and beauty,” Ms Ball said.

“We did have hair stylists on the team but they were not offering hair at the time.

“It’s very different to how it used to be, just having to have a lot of trust in clients.

“Our general and sanitation was always at a high standard.”

LOCAL NEWS: Mystery remains over what started landfill fire

Ms Ball has been working in the industry for nine years and left a full time job to start her own business in 2016.

“I kind of winged it,” she said.

“I am from Ipswich and all my girls are from the area as well.

“I’ve always been based in Ipswich, be it under the salon or just renting a space elsewhere under my own name.”

Briella Beautiful Hair Nails Beauty owner Natasha Ball.

Briella was voted Ipswich’s favourite hair salon for 2020, as decided by QT readers.

“We are fairly consistent which is great,” Ms Ball said.

“It is just dealing with people needing to reschedule with COVID testing and things like that.

“Our priority is obviously getting our clients back in and allowing them the time to get their service done if they do need to go and get tested or someone in their family does.

“Our books are pretty full. We do recommend our clients book three to six months in advance if they would like to keep their appointment time.”

The salon’s motto is ‘bringing the value of inner beauty out’ and Ms Ball said this applied to both customers and staff.

She said a couple of members of her team had struggled in salons where they needed to look like “Barbie dolls” themselves.

READ MORE: FAST RAIL: From Ipswich to Brisbane CBD in 21 mins

“We’ve all worked in salons where we are under appreciated and I guess, for a lack of a better word, discriminated against because we are loud people, we look loud,” she said.

“We’ve got piercings and tattoos and we’ve got vibrant hair and we’ve got personality.

“We don’t conform to the norm when it comes to your high end salons or day spas.

“We’re very accepting of everyone no matter what they look or sound like or where they come from or what they’re going through.

“I love that people come to us to feel better about things even if they’re just stopping in to have coffee or a chat because they’re having a bad day.

“They have kind of joined our family, they’re not just clients to us.

“We’re grateful for the support everyone has given us over our changes over the last couple of years.

“We’ve moved to a new location and we’re still growing.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

