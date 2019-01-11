REVEALED: Ipswich's best primary schools for 2018

How did your local school fare in the latest figures?

AHEAD of the new school year, The Queensland Times can reveal the top-rated primary schools across the region.

The primary school ratings for 2018 were published on the Better Education website , which specialises in ranking schools based on results for parents and anyone involved in education to compare schools.

English and Maths are rated with five grades while the overall academic performance has three rating scales.

The highest rating schools ended in a draw, with Ipswich Grammar and Ipswich Girls' Grammar School coming out on top with a score of 98 out of 100.

Following closely was The Springfield Anglican College on 97, and Good Shepherd Catholic Primary on 95.

Deebing Heights was the highest rated of the state schools, a state of the art facility that has only been open a few years, but was designed to be ready to take on an expected population boom in the popular area of Winston Glades, Yamanto and Deebing Heights.

The Top Five are:

Equal 1st: Ipswich Grammar School (98), Ipswich Girls' Grammar School (98)

2nd: The Springfield Anglican College (97)

3rd: Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School (95)

4th: Westside Christian College (94)

Equal 5th: Deebing Heights State School (92), St Peters Lutheran College (92)

IPSWICH PRIMARY SCHOOL RATINGS 2018

Amberley District State School - 82

Aratula State School - 77

Augusta State School - 84

Benarkin State School - Not rated

Bethany Lutheran Primary School - 84

Blackbutt State School - 78

Blair State School - 73

Brassall State School - 70

Bundamba State School - 73

Camira State School - 80

Carole Park State School - 67

Churchill State School - 69

Claremont Special School - Not rated

Collingwood Park State School - 74

Deebing Heights State School - 92

Fernbrooke State School - 69

Fernvale State School - 77

Glamorgan Vale State School - 83

Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School - 95

Goodna Special School - Not rated

Goodna State School - 69

Haigslea State School - 84

Harlin State School - 79

Hymba Yumba Community Hub - 67

Immaculate Heart School - 75

Ipswich Adventist School - 75

Ipswich Central State School - 80

ipswich East State School - 68

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School - 98

Ipswich Grammar School - 98

Ipswich North State School - 77

Ipswich Special School - Not rated

Ipswich West Special School - Not rated

Kalbar State School - 84

Karalee State School - 87

Kruger State School - 71

Leichhardt State School - 68

Linville State School - Not rated

Mount Crosby State School - 90

Peak Crossing State School - 88

Raceview State School - 77

Redbank Plains State School - 68

Redbank State School - 69

Riverview State School - 69

Sacred Heart School - 80

Silkstone State School - 72

Springfield Central State School - 87

Springfield Lakes State School - 82

St Augustine's College - 86

St Francis Xavier's School - 76

St Mary's Primary School - 85

St Peters Lutheran College - 92

St. Joseph's School - 74

Staines Memorial College - 76

The Springfield Anglican College - 97

Tivoli State School - 77

Walloon State School - 81

West Moreton Anglican College - 91

Westside Christian College - 94

White Rock State School - 79

Woodcrest State College - 76

Woodlinks State School -78