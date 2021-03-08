REVEALED: Ipswich’s best pizza as voted by you

Owner Amila Weththasinghe and his wife took over the space and rebranded after the pair lost their jobs to coronavirus.

A FLEDGLING business is behind Ipswich’s greatest pizza and, according to the owner, the secret to success is in the toppings.

To settle the great pizza debate, the Queensland Times invited readers to vote on Ipswich’s best pizzeria.

A family business in the city’s east impressed pizza enthusiasts, beating a slew of contenders, including national chains.

For the past seven months, OzSrio Pizza and Cafe has served up hot pizzas from the space Ann’s Pizza and Cafe used to occupy.

OzSrio Pizza and Cafe owner Amila Weththasinghe said Super Supreme and Meatlovers were the restaurant's most popular orders.

“We had a newborn in the family and instead of waiting for (things to go back to normal), we thought we could find our own way,” Amila said.

“We come from families who have always had restaurants and hotels.”

The restaurant’s most popular two pizzas are Super Supreme and meatlovers, the fresh ingredients scoring the business plenty of praise.

“We get a lot of feedback from our customers saying we actually use fresh ingredients,” Amila said.

“We make everything fresh from scratch like the dough.”

He said the most important ingredient in a pizza is freshness.

“When you make pizza from frozen items, it won’t taste properly,” he said.

“Freshness is the secret.”

The pizzeria is open seven days a week, 1pm – 9pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 1pm – 10pm Friday to Saturday.

Soon, it will be possible to grab breakfast at OzSrio’s Pizza and Cafe.

“We are working on a few things,” Amila said.

“We want to serve quality coffee and breakfast to our clients.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.