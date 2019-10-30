REVEALED: Ipswich's Best Child Care Educator

Lead educator Shauna King with Indianna Tscharke, Jayden Campbell and Archie Ploetz at the Amaze Early Education Centre at Silkstone

IT TAKES a lot of work to be recognised as Ipswich's best child care educator.

For Shauna King, from Amaze Early Education Centre in Silkstone the hard work started way back in high school in Rosewood. For the now-32-year-old, early childhood care and education was always her path.

"I did early childhood education in high school as an extra-curricular," she said.

"After I left high school I went to TAFE and studied my certificate three in early childhood, then I have just gone uphill from there."

"I've always been very passionate about being an advocate for children and helping scaffold their interest in the curriculum to help them move forward."

Ms King took out Ipswich's Best Child Care Educator poll last week with interest hitting the thousands. Parents from the centre's 76 students voted her number one.

She said the feedback she gets from parents on the ground is that the Amaze Centre is a "warm, exciting and welcoming environment".

"Parents ... really enjoy coming and spending time at the centre," Ms King said, "Some of my parents put time aside to spend a little bit extra time in the morning when they're dropping the children off."

Education is also key in attracting parents and children to the centre, Ms King uses different strategies to reach her end goal.

"For example if we're learning colours we will learn colours through technology, conversation, nature scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, a wide variety of strategies to incorporate each child's interests to get them to that end goal," she said.

"What sets me aside and makes me sparkle that little bit brighter is that I'm always open to new knowledge, I'm always looking for different professional development courses, I'm always open to constructive feedback."

Ms King works on mental, physical and motor skills with kids as well for a holistic approach to early childhood learning.

"The main feedback we get from our family is they really have that sense of belonging. We're also here to support our families as much as we're here to support the children," she said.

"I have the most supportive team members and we're always working with each others' strengths."

The Amaze Early Education Centre at Silkstone has reached 100 per cent occupancy and Ms King said the company will be opening a new centre in Redbank Plains in January 2020.

Ashleigh Dwyer from Aussie Kindies in North Ipswich came in second place and Tennille Zammit from Little Teds Family Daycare Fernvale followed closely behind.

The QT will reveal which centre won the Best Child Care Centre in Ipswich tomorrow.