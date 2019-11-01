REVEALED: Ipswich's Best Child Care Centre

KALEIDOSCOPE Kids Early Learning Centre, Booval took out Ipswich's Best Child Care Centre this year with parents citing its amazing staff as why.

Centre manager Tina McDonald, who has a tenure in the industry of more than 20 years said the industry is all about relationships and making sure centres have the best educators on the ground.

"People that care about the industry, people that care about young children and understand how important early education care is," she said.

The centre looks after about 150 kids with about 40 educators across the site.

"The care is the most important thing when you're looking after other peoples' children. What makes us different is we're very elective about building a team of people that really belong in the industry," Ms McDonald said.

"That really want to bring the best to children, to build the best outcomes for children and we see that reflected every day in their practices.

"We also had two of our educators that made the top 11 educators (in the QT's poll) ... everybody here works to the same philosophy and that's we inspire children, we support our families and we build really strong relationships in the community to achieve the best outcomes for children."

Ms McDonald says the care goes so far as their in house chef makes morning tea for busy parents as well as teaches kids about nutrition and dietary requirements, solidfying much needed life skills.

"They can grab some fresh baked muffins as they're walking out the door," she said.

While the centre has only been open for 14 months, Ms McDonald's wealth of experience has helped buoy it to success.

"I actually started in child care a long time ago as a trainee so I've worked in all positions in the industry, from trainee to cook to manager to operations manager for multi site services across three states."

Redbank Plains Children's Centre and Cribb St Childcare in Sadlier's crossing tied for second place, while Aussie Kindies in North Ipswich tied for third place with Bushkidz, Blacksoil.