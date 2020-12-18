REVEALED: Ipswich’s best butcher as voted by readers

Ipswich Quality Meats has been crowned Ipswich’s best butcher.

COMPETING against two major supermarkets in the same shopping plaza was never enough to deter Brassall butcher Douglas McKenzie.

The owner of Ipswich Quality Meats first set up shop alongside the business’s former owners at Brassall Shopping Centre three years ago.

This week, just 18 months since taking the reins, the family-owned store was voted Ipswich’s Best Butcher by Queensland Times readers.

Mr McKenzie revealed the hardworking team of seven were grateful and humbled by the recognition.

“We feel great, we’re really trying to do the right thing and it’s great that it’s been acknowledged,” he said.

The family-owned butchery is located at Brassall Shopping Centre.

“It’s excellent to see support for local business, especially when you’re trying to compete with two large supermarkets in the same shopping centre.”

Mr McKenzie’s foray into the meat industry came after leaving school as a 15-year-old.

He says it is his passion for serving quality cuts to the community which keeps him going.

“We’ve got five stars on Facebook and our customers are always really positive,” he said.

“There’s plenty of loyal customers that show up every week, so we can’t thank them enough.”

Unlike other businesses, the store thrived during COVID-19, recording an estimated 50 per cent increase in business.

“We boomed; it was the busiest we’ve ever been. Aldi and Woolworths ran out of meat and they couldn’t keep up with supply,” Mr McKenzie explained.

Douglas McKenzie and Brendan Turnbull of Ipswich Quality Meats.

“We have local suppliers, so we had constant meat deliveries available when they didn’t which really benefited us.”

“I was doing 7-day weeks for the whole month, I had one day off the whole month and doing 15-hour days, it was just non-stop flat out.”

Introduction of delivery services in the months prior to strict lockdown also contributed to the team’s success.

He next hopes to expand delivery through the wider Brisbane area.

“I’m not sure where we are at for next year, we are going to keep doing what we are doing. It seems to be working.

“We love to do our part in return with helping schools and donations so it will be really good to keep that going too.”