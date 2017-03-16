REVEALED: Ipswich's best and struggling schools

Ipswich Junior Grammar School students Navya Datla and Jye Kotevski helped their school to achieve great results in the NAPLAN testing.

IPSWICH primary schools are struggling to perform above the national average.

The latest results for NAPLAN testing were published this month for parents to see.

They show some Ipswich schools are struggling to make the grade.

A handful of state schools in the Ipswich central area fell substantially short of the national average, while Ipswich Girls' Grammar and Junior School excelled.

The historic private school at East Ipswich performed better than most Australian schools across all fields.

The Year 5 level ranked substantially higher than the national average.

No other Ipswich school achieved similar results.

Girls' Grammar junior school head Nicolee Eiby said the results reflected the school's personalised teaching model and evidence based approach.

Ms Eiby said although NAPLAN represents an important data set for each school to improve its teaching focus, Ipswich Girls' Grammar was constantly collecting data to track students' learning.

"We're not doing what we do in classrooms for the sake of a NAPLAN result," Ms Eiby said.

"We regularly look at what the children know and what they need to know, and that informs our next cycle of teaching."

At Girls' Grammar, class sizes are capped at 23 students, although some have just 17.

Ms Eiby said small class size, an ideal supported by the school's board, CEO and principal, allowed the school to adopt that personalised style of teaching that fosters the whole child.

"Obviously NAPLAN is also about cohorts and at different times you have a gifted cohort ... but making sure we are value adding to any particular cohort is our job," Ms Eiby said.

The 2016 NAPLAN results were published last week on the My School website.

Since its introduction in 2008 the standardised national testing has faced heavy criticism, but the results do offer parents insight into how students at a particular school performed in the tests on a particular day.

While Ms Eiby was pleased with her school's results, she said a NAPLAN test was not a complete measure of a student, only how that student performed in formal testing in specific areas.

The 2016 results offer up-to-date information to help parents make informed decisions about their child's education, according to the Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority.

"My School is a very popular website, with 1.4 million user sessions last year," ACARA CEO Robert Randall said.

"It continues to be a valuable resource because it provides a reliable source of information about Australian schools over a period of time - from literacy and numeracy achievement through to student attendance data and a school's finances.

"We all need to do more to celebrate and promote where schools have made a significant improvement to student learning, and then work to expect and support improvement across more schools.

"The focus of My School is on enabling fair comparisons between schools - to drive improvement. ACARA does not support simplistic league tables or ranking of schools."

The 2017 NAPLAN tests will be held between May 9 and 11.