REVEALED: Ipswich's 25 most impressive businesses

Social photos at Ipswich Nature Centre. Jenny Atkinson with Zoe, 6 and Oliver Cox , 8. Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH has been named as the fastest growing tourism region in southeast Queensland, with almost 2 million visitors in the previous year.

New data from Tourism Research Australia showed 1.8m people visited the region in the year ending March 2019, an increase of 28 per cent on the previous year.

Domestic overnight stays were up 46.5 per cent, while day trips were up 23.3 per cent and international visitors increased 33.4 per cent.

The year-on-year increase in total visitor numbers was the fastest growth of any southeast Queensland region.

Workshops Rail Museum, Spicers Hidden Vale, Queens Park and Pterodactyl Helicopters were highly-ranked by tourists.

Ipswich City Council CEO David Farmer was not surprised Queens Park was rated so highly by visitors.

Mr Farmer said the city's tourism numbers continued to rise thanks to businesses becoming more innovative, increasing their own capability by participating in council supported work-shops and partnering with like-minded operators.

"These growing tourism numbers are in part thanks to the hard work of Ipswich tourism operators that have been offering amazing experiences with superior customer service and council promoting the city to visitors through its Discover Ipswich brand,” he said.

This year 25 tourism operators have been awarded TripAdvisor certificates of excellence, with six operators being recognised in the Trip Advisor Hall of Fame for more than five years of outstanding service excellence.

Queensland Museum Network CEO Jim Thompson was delighted to receive another TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for The Workshops Rail Museum.

"The Workshops site has been an integral part of Ipswich since 1865, converting to a world class museum in 2002 to highlight the colourful history of rail and the significant role it has played in Queensland," he said.

"During this time we have welcomed over a million visitors to The Workshops Rail Museum, won tourism awards and now we are honoured that our visitors have rewarded us with this certificate as well. "This award is testament to our staff who provide an exceptional experience to our visitors every day."

The council's Google Trekker - Humans Wanted campaign has started to pay off.

The council-owned walking tracks at Flinders Peak and White Rock recorded 20,324 and 57,300 visitors respectively over the past year.

"Ipswich businesses are leading the way when it comes to unique tourism offerings and this will only get better over the years," Mr Farmer said.

The tourism and hospitality industry employs more than 15,392 people in the Ipswich region.

The full list of operators who won Trip Advisor Certificates of Excellence were:

1.The Workshops Railway Museum

2.Spicers Hidden Vale

3.Queen's Park

4.Indian Mehfil

5.Quest Ipswich

6.Pterodactyl Helicopters

7.Ungermann Brothers

8.Rafter and Rose

9.4 Hearts Brewing Pumpyard Bar and Brewery

10.Dovetails

11.FourthChild

12.Heisenberg Haus

13.Homage

14.Indian Tadka

15.Peak Thai

16.Queen's Park Cafe

17.Ipswich Country Motel

18.Floating Images

19.Seraphim Escape

20.Quest Springfield

21.Robelle Domain

22.Colleges Crossing Recreational Reserve

23.Nerima Gardens

24.Summerland Camels

25.QPSR

