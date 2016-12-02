REVEALED: Ipswich to host Broncos in pre-season clash

IPSWICH BOUND: Broncos star Anthony Milford in action. The Broncos are set to play the Ipswich Jets at North Ipswich Reserve on February 11 next year.

THE IPSWICH Jets will host the Brisbane Broncos in a pre-season blockbuster trial at North Ipswich Reserve next year.

The trial will be held on Saturday, February 11 at 7.30pm.

The clash will be preceded by Mal Meninga and Colts clashes between the Jets and Western Mustangs.

The Broncos trial will be the first home game for the Jets of the pre-season, following an away trial with Souths-Logan.

Jets patron, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, said he'd been working on getting the Broncos to town and was delighted the club had pulled off the massive coup.

"This is exciting for the kids and all rugby league fans in Ipswich," he said.

"The highest membership base of the Broncos is at Yamanto and they have always been great supporters of our city.

"When the floods hit the Broncos were here to help.

"They care about our city and it is a great partnership we have with them."

Jets CEO Jason Cubit said he was delighted to confirm the trial.

"It will be a big day for us as a club, but also for the city of Ipswich and rugby league fans in the city," he said.

"It will be the first game at North Ipswich for 2017."

It is unknown how many of the Broncos stars will be on show but the clash may loom as a big one for new recruit Benji Marshall who has always been a hit with young people in the game.

General admission tickets will be available at the gate or can be pre-booked through the Jets Leagues Club on 3202 1887 from Monday, December 12. General admission charges are adults $10, concessions $5 and children under 12 free.