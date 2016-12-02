37°
Sport

REVEALED: Ipswich to host Broncos in pre-season clash

Joel Gould
| 2nd Dec 2016 5:00 AM Updated: 7:00 AM
IPSWICH BOUND: Broncos star Anthony Milford in action. The Broncos are set to play the Ipswich Jets at North Ipswich Reserve on February 11 next year.
IPSWICH BOUND: Broncos star Anthony Milford in action. The Broncos are set to play the Ipswich Jets at North Ipswich Reserve on February 11 next year. DAN PELED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE IPSWICH Jets will host the Brisbane Broncos in a pre-season blockbuster trial at North Ipswich Reserve next year.

The trial will be held on Saturday, February 11 at 7.30pm.

The clash will be preceded by Mal Meninga and Colts clashes between the Jets and Western Mustangs.

The Broncos trial will be the first home game for the Jets of the pre-season, following an away trial with Souths-Logan.

Jets patron, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, said he'd been working on getting the Broncos to town and was delighted the club had pulled off the massive coup.

"This is exciting for the kids and all rugby league fans in Ipswich," he said.

"The highest membership base of the Broncos is at Yamanto and they have always been great supporters of our city.

"When the floods hit the Broncos were here to help.

"They care about our city and it is a great partnership we have with them."

Jets CEO Jason Cubit said he was delighted to confirm the trial.

"It will be a big day for us as a club, but also for the city of Ipswich and rugby league fans in the city," he said.

"It will be the first game at North Ipswich for 2017."

It is unknown how many of the Broncos stars will be on show but the clash may loom as a big one for new recruit Benji Marshall who has always been a hit with young people in the game.

General admission tickets will be available at the gate or can be pre-booked through the Jets Leagues Club on 3202 1887 from Monday, December 12. General admission charges are adults $10, concessions $5 and children under 12 free.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brisbane broncos ipswich jets jason cubit north ipswich reserve pre-season trial

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Iconic hairdresser leaves Ipswich Mall

Iconic hairdresser leaves Ipswich Mall

Gaye's Hair Design shuts up shop after three decades

HEATWAVE: Six call for help as scorching conditions loom

A map showing the highest average temperatures across Australia -- and that was before this week's heatwave.

AT LEAST six people have needed medical attention already

Historic medallion from 1887 gifted to Ipswich

The medallion from 1887 celebrates Queen Victoria's Jubilee and includes the name of then Ipwsich Mayor Peter Brown.

Chance find in Limestone St 20 years ago now cherished nostalgia

How these homes will save lives

SOD TURNING: Mater Foundation executive director of fundraising Lesley Ray and Plantation Homes Queensland building manager Alex Raleigh are pleased to see construction begin on the new House for Life at 525 Lakeside Ave, Springfield Lakes.

Mater Foundation's fundraising house takes shape

Local Partners

FLOOD RISK: Mayors launch plan to protect $260M industry

A COMPREHENSIVE plan to deal with the flood risk to rivers and lakes in the Lockyer Valley has been launched.

How Ipswich teen went from refugee camp to entrepreneur

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people in The Congo.

Salomon Lukonga campaigns to help people in war torn country

Five things to do this weekend

Renee Schulz, Brad Baxter, Elizabeth Mills and Nathan Schulz prepare for the Marburg Church of Christ Christmas Carols. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Your guide to what's on in Ipswich

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Atmosphere Band are playing at Brothers Leagues Club.

Here's the latest on the live music scene in the city

Diverse influences key for Young Franco

Brisbane producer Young Franco is touring with UV boi in January

Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Young Franco

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

ANDREW Sachs, best known as the man who played Manuel in the comedy hit Fawlty Tours, has died aged 86.

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

'LA LA Land' leads the nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards

Emily Ratajkowski nudes were used without her permission

Emily Ratajkowski slams nude pictures as 'violation'

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

A scene from the TV series Weediquette.

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of US marijuana culture.

Five things to do this weekend

Renee Schulz, Brad Baxter, Elizabeth Mills and Nathan Schulz prepare for the Marburg Church of Christ Christmas Carols. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Your guide to what's on in Ipswich

Delta Goodrem confirmed to play Olivia Newton-John?

Singer Delta Goodrem.

FILMING for Channel 7's biopic to begin soon in Victoria.

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West is understood to have left hospital.

He is now understood to be home with wife Kim Kardashian West.

&quot;RESORT STYLE LIVING; SAFE SECURE ENVIRONMENT!&quot;

40/2 Workshops, Brassall 4305

Villa 2 1 1 $269,000

This is an awesome opportunity to join the band of happy Suncare Lakes residents in a gated community at a very affordable price. This 2 bedroom unit is a...

Affordable &amp; Handy to everything

200 Glebe Road, Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 $318,000

It's got charm and plenty of appeal, you just can't beat the character of these solid post war timber homes. The current owners are moving to Brisbane and keen for...

WHAT?...UNDER $240,000... ALREADY RENOVATED...

1121 Ipswich Rosewood Road, Rosewood 4340

House 3 1 2 $235,000

Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sits this lovely renovated home just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. This would have to be one of the...

Great Opportunity &amp; Great Starter home

13 Skinner Crescent, Silkstone 4304

House 4 2 2 $359,000...

This lovely lowset brick home is both stylish, comfortable and only 9 years old. My owners have just moved and have priced their much loved home to sell. The...

Country Seclusion

81 Long Gully Road, Summerholm 4341

Rural 3 1 8 $450,000...

If you're looking for a property with privacy then look no further, along with an added bonus of an easy drive of 4 kilometres to the Warrego Highway. The commute...

Executive Vogue Living

9 Regency Grove, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 3 $635,000...

This distinctive and substantial residence, unrivalled in unique contemporary design alone is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. This home presents an...

MASSIVE FAMILY HOME WITH ULTIMATE ALFRESCO AREA

4 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 5 2 2 $595,000

This impressive & beautifully appointed home is massive, offering 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 4 living areas and a resort style outdoor entertaining area. From when...

A Beauty with Heart

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 4 3 4 $579,000...

This fantastic residence sits proudly on the high side of the street and presence beautifully as you approach. The perfectly manicured lawns and gardens will...

Lifestyle Opportunity - Close to Everything

696-738 Pine Mountain Road, Pine Mountain 4306

Residential Land 0 0 $650,000

Located in one of Ipswich's most desirable suburbs, Pine Mountain, sits this magnificent 35.81ha (88.48 acres approx.) of precious land. Imagine the possibilities...

BETTER THAN BUILDING

10 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $369,000...

If you are planning for something special yet not wanting to embark upon the "build" process, think no more. In Sovereign Pocket, one of Ipswich's most progressive...

New 1200-seat Mormon church to open in Ipswich

COMMUNITY: Barbara MacDonald of Springfield Lakes with her children from left, Jacob, 6, Charlotte, 2, Joseph, 4, Emily, 9, and Lachlan, 8, outside the newly built Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at Augustine Heights.

One of Australia's largest Mormon churches will open this month

REVEALED: 25 of Ipswich's cheapest houses

8 Trumper St, East Ipswich, Offers above $230,000.

Old and neglected homes in hot demand with renovators

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!