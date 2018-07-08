REVEALED: Ipswich Supercars' million-dollar injection

BOOST: About 40,000 people who attended last year's Ipswich SuperSprint came from outside Queensland.

BOOST: About 40,000 people who attended last year's Ipswich SuperSprint came from outside Queensland. Franca Tigani

SUPERCARS' annual pilgrimage to Queensland Raceway brings with it much more than giant transporters, racetrack rockets and the nation's best drivers.

Figures have again revealed the significant economic effects of the premier motorsport category has on the region.

Data from Tourism and Events Queensland has revealed millions of dollars is injected into the Queensland economy each time Supercars visits Queensland Raceway.

Last year there 95,000 people attended the event, with 40,000 of those from outside of Queensland.

The motorsport meeting injected about $6 million to the state's economy.

Ipswich City Council's Economic Development Committee chairman Paul Tully said the annual event was one of the most significant on the region's calendar.

"It puts Ipswich on the map every year,” he said.

"It's a major attractor and a boost to not only the Ipswich but the Queensland economy and has cemented our position as one of the key event dates on the Supercars' calendar.”

Cr Tully said although the event was growing each year, more needed to be done to shore-up the meeting.

"The city needs to continue to invest in the event and in the venue,” he said.

"This will ensure it maintains its key role for decades to come.”

The Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint will be held at Queensland Raceway between July 20 and 22.

A community day will be held on July 14 at Orion Springfield Centre.

There will be car and machinery displays, a photo wall and plenty of giveaways while drivers will meet with fans and sign autographs.

Fans will also have the opportunity to compete against the drivers on a racing simulator of the Queensland Raceway track.

This year's Ipswich SuperSprint will be the final chance for fans to watch Supercars' stalwart and Queensland favourite Craig Lowndes compete in a Supercar at Queensland Raceway.

On Friday Lowndes announced he would retire from full-time driving at the end of the 2018 season.

Lowndes will take on endurance-round duties and is expected to have a role in the Supercars commentary team.