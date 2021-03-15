REVEALED: Ipswich suburb with lowest mortgage repayments

22/15 Workshops Street, Brassall is for sale for $239,000.

AS PROPERTY prices and the cost of rent climb in the wake of Covid, the appeal of escaping the rental trap continues to tempt first home buyers.

According to data released by CoreLogic, repayments on a home in one Ipswich suburb could be lower than the cost of weekly rent.

The median value for units in Brassall is $228,177, meaning repayments could be as low as $235 on a variable rate, or $199 on a three year fixed rate.

The information is based on current interest rates.

Interested? Here are the five cheapest and five most expensive homes for sale in Brassall right now.

CHEAPEST:

39/31 Haig Street, Brassall

39/31 Haig Street, Brassall is accepting offers above $175,000. This two-bedroom townhouse is on 281 sqm of land and a single-car garage.

38/15 Workshops Street, Brassall



38/15 Workshops Street, Brassall is accepting offers over $229,000. The two-bedroom unit also boasts a second toilet and remote-controlled garage.

22/15 Workshops Street, Brassall



22/15 Workshops Street, Brassall is for sale for $239,000. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the property even boasts a third toilet. The master bedroom comes complete with a walk-through wardrobe to the ensuite.

2/117a Pine Mountain Road, Brassall



2/117a Pine Mountain Road, Brassall is for sale for $249,000. This unit is tucked in a small complex of four and includes three bedrooms and one bathroom.

9/21B Hunter Street, Brassall



9/21B Hunter Street, Brassall is for sale for $255,000. This freestanding double-storey townhouse is set across 105 sqm and includes two bedrooms.

MOST EXPENSIVE:

4 Nisbet Place, Brassall



4 Nisbet Place, Brassall is for sale for $795,000. This property is Brassall’s most expensive but is yet to be built. The house and land package includes a 1,114 sqm block and four-bedroom, three-bathroom home with mountain views.



21 Plew Crt, Brassall



21 Plew Crt, Brassall is for sale for $675,000. Another house and land package, this 674 sqm property is ready to accommodate a four-bedroom, two bathroom home.

14 Kerr Court, Brassall



14 Kerr Court, Brassall is for sale for $649,000. According to the real estate website, this house is already under offer. It boasts four-bedrooms and two bathrooms and is set among a leafy backdrop.

41 Gooloowan Circuit, Brassall

41 Gooloowan Circuit, Brassall is for sale for $599,000. This four-bedroom home is set across 811 sqm and was built less than two years ago. The property has ducted airconditioning throughout.

44 Workshops Street, Brassall



44 Workshops Street, Brassall is for sale for $595,000. Set on a massive 1,508 sqm block of land, this house includes four bedrooms and comes with a pool and a large garden shed.



Read more news by Ebony Graveur.