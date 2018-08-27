Ipswich readers vote for city's best beautician

Mel Hooper and Megan Edge, business partners at Beauty on Teape.

Mel Hooper and Megan Edge, business partners at Beauty on Teape. Cordell Richardson

NEED a recommendation on a great beautician in Ipswich? We've got two!

Look no further than Megan Edge and Mel Hooper from Beauty on Teape, that's according to our readers.

We asked you to name the best in the city and we received more than 400 reactions, comments and shares.

Over 30 companies and individual beauticians came in for a mention on QT's Facebook post.

There was high praise for dermal therapist Melissa Johnson and lots of love for Georgia Belcher and Tahnee Anderson from Lavish Nails Lashes & Beauty and for Samantha Young of Sam's Beauty House and The Makeup Room.

But there was no catching Megan and Mel, who got 30 per cent of the vote.

When we rang the Silkstone salon with the results, the co-owners were thrilled with the news.

"That's crazy," said Megan. "It's wonderful to get this feedback. Our clientele is so passionate and loyal.

"They've followed us wherever we've gone.

So what's the secret of their success?

"Because we are a small operation we are able to offer a personal, one on one experience.

"Customers like that. It keeps them coming back.

"They also like the work we do.

"With Mel, it's facials and eyebrows, she's the eyebrow queen.

"And I specialise in waxing, facials and dermabrasions."

Megan and Mel opened on Teape St in September 2016.

"Prior to that, we both worked in salons across the city and from home.

"But we've both been in the industry for about 10 years.

"We then joined forces to open Beauty on Teape.

"Since then we've also added an in-house hairdresser and a massage therapist.

"It's everyone's one-stop beauty shop," she added.

Congratulations to all our top place-getters who are keeping our city beauties in safe hands, and thanks to all our Facebookers for their comments.

* Results as of 10am, Saturday 25 August.

Rave reviews for Megan and Mel

On Megan, Lola Libbis said: "Beauty on Teape! Megan Edge is a magician!

"As a qualified beauty therapist, she is an expert at massage, and has introduced a skin care regime that has changed my skin!

"Not to mention all my waxing, tanning and make up needs all taken care of. Oh did I mention the massage?"

On Mel, Lauren Rasmussen wrote: "Mel Hooper at Beauty On Teape.

"She is the best beautician I have had the pleasure of visiting and I am a fussy customer!

"I won't let anyone else touch my brows!"

Sarah Ormerod: "Mel Hooper at Beauty on Teape! She does absolutely amazing work and is very professional. Loves her work and her clients. It's not often you find someone who generally cares like she does."

Anita Holmes: "Megan Edge at Beauty on Teape. Incredibly professional, excellent customer service, highly skilled beautician!"

Toyah Celeste Kirby: "Mel Hooper and Megan Edge Beauty On Teape. Hands down the best."

Joshua Perry was very insistent: "Mel from Beauty on Teape! Not even a question! Book with Mel, today!"

Mikaylah Welge "Megan Edge at Beauty on Teape have been seeing her for all my beauty needs for nine years! Wouldn't go anywhere else."