23°
News

REVEALED: Ipswich rates to rise 85 cents a week

Joel Gould
| 27th Jun 2017 3:25 PM
INJECTION: Acting Mayor Paul Tully reveals the infrastructure highlights of the $479M 2017/18 Ipswich City Council budget with Acting Deputy Mayor Cheryl Bromage and 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund's Troy Dobinson.
INJECTION: Acting Mayor Paul Tully reveals the infrastructure highlights of the $479M 2017/18 Ipswich City Council budget with Acting Deputy Mayor Cheryl Bromage and 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund's Troy Dobinson. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RATES and charges will go up 2.95% on average across Ipswich next financial year as Acting Mayor Paul Tully handed down a budget that will see a massive injection in infrastructure spending across the city.

The rate rise translates to an average rates and charges increase of $0.85 per week with annual general rate increases going from $1247.75 to $1280.83 per year.

This year's rate rise was almost a full percentage point lower than the 2016/17 rise of 3.88%. The early payment discount of $132 remains the same as last year as does the $245 remission for pensioners.

Cr Tully's budget speech, entitled 'A budget to advance Ipswich', revealed a 46% increase in capital expenditure on last year to take the spend to $146 million. He said this includes "an unprecedented 360 streets and roads across all divisions to be renewed or reconstructed”.

The infrastructure investment highlights for 2017-18 include:

  • $4 million - Old Toowoomba Rd upgrade to four lanes between Lobb St and Toongarra Rd.
  • $1.5 million - Improvements to Brisbane St, West Ipswich between Burnett St and Hooper St.
  • $1.1 million - Goodna Creek bikeway stage three between Crawford St and Redbank Plains Rd.
  • $8.5 million - Accelerated kerb and channel program in older suburbs.
  • $1 million - Allocated to Beautiful Ipswich program to enhance parklands in existing suburbs across the city.
  • $3.3 million - Ipswich Cycle Park construction in Raceview.
  • $2.6 million - Upgrade works at intersection of Blackstone Rd and South Station Rd.

Cr Tully said the traditional services provided by local government would only be enhanced by the budget.

"What we have done is put in significant resources for infrastructure, particularly with our roads,” he said.

"We are a smart city that is providing for the future which is very important, but we can't ignore the basics of local government. This is an infrastructure budget and we are concentrating on the core issues as well as the technology for the future.”

Cr Tully said the budget included $16.3 million for landscaping and vegetation management and would invest extensively in the environment with 500,000 trees to be planted over the next five years across Ipswich.

"We are also investing in programs which directly support our local koala, brush-tailed wallaby and platypus populations,” he said.

The budget includes a spend of $30.3 million for road, park and bridge improvements and $19.7 million for road upgrades, drainage and flood mitigation.

The council's total budget for 2017-18 is $479 million.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Police recover vehicles on Warrego Hwy after horror smash

Police recover vehicles on Warrego Hwy after horror smash

UPDATE: Police are beginning to recover three vehicles involved in a horror smash on the Warrego Hwy earlier this morning.

Census: Half of Ipswich residents are claiming welfare

NUMBERS COUNTED: More than 97, 000 Ipswich residents claim the age pension, youth allowance or 12 other kinds of welfare payment.

The other half pay more tax, make more money than average Australian

HISTORIC: $40 million sports complex for Ipswich

SPORTING MECCA: Funding has been provided mostly by developers for a $40 million sports complex at Springfield Central.

22 hectare site to change the face of sport in the city forever

Bashing victim frustrated with police investigation

Jim Dodrill's injuries on Tuesday after the attack in bush land on Sunday. Doctors used staples to close the wound on his head.

Council surveillance camera near crime scene stolen

Local Partners

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

VIDEO: Graffiti in the right place for primary school kids

STREET ART: Leichhardt State School deputy principal Aaron Clavan, principal Michelle Hamlin and students Reuben Sonio, Angelina Broughton, Mia Mason and Tafai Brownlie with graffiti artist Oliver Walker and the new school masterpiece.

Leichhardt State School values inspiration behind graffiti

Jamie Oliver has right recipe for Ipswich school holiday fun

MEAL TIME: Liam Keena, Megan Harrison, Maya Kinsella, River Kinsella, Mikaela Verrall and Ashlee Verall at the Jamie's Ministry of Food kitchen in Ipswich.

ARE you looking for ways to spice up your school holidays?

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Things to do this weekend

FAMILY DAY: Enjoy circus-inspired activities at the popular Workshops Rail Museum.

What's on in Ipswich

Wonder Woman sequel underway

IT’S MADE $US573 million at the box office so far, so it’s no surprise plans are already underway for a Wonder Woman sequel.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT WITH DEAN STENZEL

11 Greenham Street, Raceview 4305

House 2 1 3 CONTACT AGENT

Situated in a quiet sought after area on a massive, flat 1012m2 block, this is the subdivider you've been waiting for. Block with this kind of potential rarely...

CHARACTER QUEENSLANDER WITH INNER-CITY ADDRESS !!

11 Wellen Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 CONTACT AGENT

HERE it is… a beautiful little Queenslander, with a block over 800 square metres, all under 300k !! Located in a quiet little street of Bundamba, and being only...

SURE TO IMPRESS

1 Rhiannon Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $379,000...

This low-set solid brick home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. Sitting on an elevated corner block in the popular Flinders View. Offering: - 4 Good size...

KARANA DOWNS FAMILY LIVING &amp; ENTERTAINING AT ITS FINEST!

39 Boolungal Way, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 2 2 $529,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens, massive outdoor and multiple indoor living areas where you can entertain to your hearts content or just relax...

Prime Location – Entry Level Townhouse!

48/40 Gledson Street, North Booval 4304

Town House 3 2 $209,000

Unit 48 - this little townhouse is located in the popular gated Azzure Village Complex which has a full service on-site management and includes facilities such as...

NEAR NEW &amp; TRULY IMMACULATE - THIS IS SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL!

34 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $255,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented on both the outside and the inside. The home is truly immaculate! The home is only three years...

QUIET COUNTRY LOCATION - 4,474SQM READY TO BE BUILT ON!

15b Laurette Drive, Glenore Grove 4342

Residential Land This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with ... $146,000...

This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with shady trees in a quiet neighbourhood ideally located only minutes from the...

Fresh Renovation. Great Price. A Must to Inspect!

114 Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000 neg.

If houses were sold based on first impressions alone, this one’s sure to do the trick! A post war classic located in the trending suburb of Raceview, this family...

Super Trendy Detached Townhouse!

5/52 Edith Drive, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 $269,000

If you are looking for a super low maintenance and ultra-trendy detached townhouse to either live in or indeed as an investment then look no further. They do not...

Super Trendy Detached Townhouse!

5/52 Edith Drive, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 $269,000

If you are looking for a super low maintenance and ultra-trendy detached townhouse to either live in or indeed as an investment then look no further. They do not...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!