REVEALED: Ipswich rates to rise 85 cents a week

INJECTION: Acting Mayor Paul Tully reveals the infrastructure highlights of the $479M 2017/18 Ipswich City Council budget with Acting Deputy Mayor Cheryl Bromage and 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund's Troy Dobinson.

RATES and charges will go up 2.95% on average across Ipswich next financial year as Acting Mayor Paul Tully handed down a budget that will see a massive injection in infrastructure spending across the city.

The rate rise translates to an average rates and charges increase of $0.85 per week with annual general rate increases going from $1247.75 to $1280.83 per year.

This year's rate rise was almost a full percentage point lower than the 2016/17 rise of 3.88%. The early payment discount of $132 remains the same as last year as does the $245 remission for pensioners.

Cr Tully's budget speech, entitled 'A budget to advance Ipswich', revealed a 46% increase in capital expenditure on last year to take the spend to $146 million. He said this includes "an unprecedented 360 streets and roads across all divisions to be renewed or reconstructed”.

The infrastructure investment highlights for 2017-18 include:

$4 million - Old Toowoomba Rd upgrade to four lanes between Lobb St and Toongarra Rd.

$1.5 million - Improvements to Brisbane St, West Ipswich between Burnett St and Hooper St.

$1.1 million - Goodna Creek bikeway stage three between Crawford St and Redbank Plains Rd.

$8.5 million - Accelerated kerb and channel program in older suburbs.

$1 million - Allocated to Beautiful Ipswich program to enhance parklands in existing suburbs across the city.

$3.3 million - Ipswich Cycle Park construction in Raceview.

$2.6 million - Upgrade works at intersection of Blackstone Rd and South Station Rd.

Cr Tully said the traditional services provided by local government would only be enhanced by the budget.

"What we have done is put in significant resources for infrastructure, particularly with our roads,” he said.

"We are a smart city that is providing for the future which is very important, but we can't ignore the basics of local government. This is an infrastructure budget and we are concentrating on the core issues as well as the technology for the future.”

Cr Tully said the budget included $16.3 million for landscaping and vegetation management and would invest extensively in the environment with 500,000 trees to be planted over the next five years across Ipswich.

"We are also investing in programs which directly support our local koala, brush-tailed wallaby and platypus populations,” he said.

The budget includes a spend of $30.3 million for road, park and bridge improvements and $19.7 million for road upgrades, drainage and flood mitigation.

The council's total budget for 2017-18 is $479 million.