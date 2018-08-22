REVEALED: Ipswich council's 'expert' administrator named

PLANNING and development expert Greg Chemello has been appointed interim administrator of Ipswich City Council.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe revealed Mr Chemello's appointment will take effect on Thursday after legislation to dismiss the council passed parliament yesterday.

"Greg Chemello brings a strong set of capabilities to his role as Interim Administrator," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"Mr Chemello is currently the general manager of Economic Development Queensland and has 35 years' experience in the public and private sectors.

"He's vastly experienced in governance, change management and commercial negotiations - all vital attributes needed to lead Ipswich in this challenging period.

"In addition to this, he has extensive experience in planning and government property transactions which will assist in managing a range of council projects now underway in Ipswich.

Mr Hinchliffe said fixing the culture of the council would be a top priority for the interim administrator.

"The wellbeing of council staff will be a top priority for Mr Chemello, and he will be supported by an expert interim management committee," he said.

"These experts have the right blend of skills - in governance, business, finance and community engagement - to help turn Ipswich City Council around and make it more transparent and accountable to the people of Ipswich."

An advisory panel, tasked with supporting Mr Chemello, has also been named.

Forensic investigation: Stan Gallo. A KPMG partner, he is experienced in the forensic investigation of organisations and will lead internal investigations of the Ipswich City Council. He was formerly employed by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Governance, ethics: Simone Webbe. A barrister and former high-ranking public servant with extensive public sector experience in constitutional and public law, governance, accountability, anti-corruption and integrity reforms. She recently undertook a Strategic Review of the Office of the Queensland Ombudsman.

Community engagement: Jan Taylor. Ms Taylor has experience in complex community consultation on private and public sector projects across Australia. Has served two terms on the Queensland Competition Authority.

Business engagement: Steve Greenwood. He has significant experience in urban planning and the property sector. He is the founding CEO of the Queensland Futures Institute, a former CEO of Canegrowers Australia and the former Queensland Executive Director of the Property Council of Australia.

Financial practices: Robert Jones. Former Chair of Queensland's KPMG practice. He has strong experience in corporate governance and risk management and was Partner in Charge of KPMG's Audit Practice for 10 years.



IPSWICH CITY COUNCIL RELEASES STATEMENT

IPSWICH City Council chief executive officer Sean Madigan has released a statement welcoming the administrator to the role.

"Mr Chemello has extensive public and private sector experience, and will no doubt be a terrific proponent for good governance," he said.

"As CEO, my first thoughts will be with the welfare of staff who drive this organisation to a position whereby we can make Ipswich a wonderful place to live, work, learn and grow.

"Most people who work at council also call Ipswich home, and they - like all residents - are passionate that Ipswich continues to be a region they are proud of.

Mr Madigan said the council's primary goal was to provide the people of Ipswich "with the highest possible quality of services".

"High on the agenda will be our mission to manage sustainable growth into the next decade, initiate programs which advocate regional economic stability and job prosperity, and to ensure the rapid development of Ipswich Central," he said.

"Our relationship with the Defence industry remains paramount, as does our commitment to manage waste into the future.

"This is an opportunity for us to look forward as an organisation, and we trust the people who live here will stand by our 1300-plus staff as we endeavour to further improve the way we deliver great outcomes for the city."