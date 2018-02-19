REVEALED: Ipswich classrooms hotter than rest of SEQ

TEMPERATURES inside Ipswich classrooms hit 43C last week.

The Ipswich specific figures come from teachers who monitored the temperatures inside their classrooms during the heatwave.

The Queensland Teachers' Union collated that data as part of its study Climate Control Census.

In an Ipswich school, the temperature peaked at 43C at 2pm.

That's three degrees hotter than the average highest temperature recorded by teachers across the southeast.

At 10.40am, the temperature had already hit 39C.

As the children were preparing to leave for the day, the temperature was still 42C, the data shows.

Last week, Ipswich parents called on the State Government to fund air conditioning in the city's schools after watching their children, and teachers, suffering through the summer's worst heatwave.

It's an issue the Queensland Teachers' Union has also been pushing.

Education Queensland does have a policy to provide air conditioning in some parts of the state but that's doesn't include Ipswich.

The Cooler School Zones program largely relates to schools in the state's far north.

An Education Department spokesperson said while funding for the maintenance or replacement of air conditioning was provided, outside the Cooler School Zones "air conditioning was a decision for each individual school."

QTU vice president Sam Pidgeon said the State Government should review the Cooler Schools Zones policy.

"We've had record temperatures," Ms Pidgeon said.

"We've previously said the government should review the policy.

"Not all classrooms require airconditioning but they do require air flow.

"There are other schools where the cold is a problem too."

For the past couple of years, the QTU has made budget submissions pushing the State Government to implement climate control in all classrooms by the end of 2020.

The State Government maintains it's an issue for each school.

"The Department incorporates passive cooling measures into its school and classroom designs to help manage classroom conditions," the spokesperson said.

"Building orientation, shade from direct sunlight, good ventilation and ceiling fans are such measures used to deliver functional learning environments.

"Many schools outside the Cooler Schools zone have elected to air-condition some, or all, classroom spaces either through funding provided by the Parents and Citizens' Association or by using the school's annual minor works allocation.

"This is a matter for prioritisation at the school level.

"Schools are not required to report back centrally if they choose to install an air-conditioning unit in a classroom. The use of air conditioning units by schools is a local management decision."

Ipswich's newest school has no airconditioning

THREE new schools will soon be built in the Ipswich region.

If Education Queensland doesn't shift policy, it's unlikely those schools will have airconditioning.

In 2016, Deebing Heights State School opened.

Unlike the well-established Karalee State School, which boasts a fully airconditioned campus, the brand new school north west of South Ripley has no airconditioned classrooms.

Two of the new schools will be built in the Ripley Valley.

They are due to open in 2020.

One will be a high school, the other a primary school.

The primary school will cater for 1000 students and the high school will cater for 1500 students.

The third school is a new primary school for Springfield West and will be constructed under a public-private partnership.