Subscribe Today's Paper
REVEALED: Investors' plan for the Churchill slaughter

Hayden Johnson
by
7th Jul 2019 12:20 AM
CHURCHILL Abattoir could be reopened to create hundreds of jobs with investors considering the purchase of the property.

The abattoir has been mothballed since late 2017 when it closed, putting about 300 people out of work.

Now a team of investors understood to have international backing from Bahrain are in talks to reopen the Yamanto facility as a dedicated lamb slaughter. Due-diligence is being undertaken and discussions are being led by Simon Prasad, of Food for All.

Mr Prasad met with Minister for State Development Cameron Dick and Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden on May 16 to seek State Government support for the project. It is understood the reopening could create hundreds of jobs for the fledgling meat market in Ipswich.

The Churchill Abattoir and 100ha of land was placed on the market in January 2018 and was tipped to fetch up to $50 million.

It had operated for 17 years before the end of a supply contract with Woolworths put several hundred people out of work.

A spokesman for Mr Dick's Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning would not reveal details of the talks.

"All discussions between the state and private companies are commercial-in-confidence," he said.

It is understood the state has requested a business case be presented before committing to public investment.

The department spokesman said the government was focused on backing the private sector and touted its $175 million Jobs and Regional Growth Fund.

The abattoir is owned by Sunny Queen Eggs managers Barry Moule and Simon Hall.

Mark Harrison, of Queensland Water Brokers, was engaged to market the property.

Neither Mr Harrison nor Churchill Abattoir management could be reached for comment.

cameron dick churchill abattoir employment ipswich jobs jim madden meat industry
Ipswich Queensland Times

