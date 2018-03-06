REVEALED: Infield festival line-up for 2018 Ipswich Cup

Ipswich Turf Club has announced yet another mega line up for this year's Ipswich Cup Infield Festival.

Mashd N Kutcher, Bonka, Press Play, Tenzin, Lucille Croft and Spitfire and Method will headline the event on June 16.

The Infield Festival package features a six-hour beverage and three-hour food offer for just $160.

Please note, if you wish to enjoy the Ipswich Cup Infield Festival, please purchase 'Corona Marquee' tickets. General Admission tickets do not grant you access to the infield. Tickets can be purchased here: https://goo.gl/jPDJoV or visit ipswichturfclub.com.au

MASHD N KUTCHER

The Australian dance and electronic musical group formed in 2013. The duo's releases include "My Sunshine" which samples Len's song "Steal My Sunshine". "My Sunshine" peaked at number 18 on the Australian Music Charts: mashdnkutcher.com

BONKA

There is no denying that parties and music go hand in hand and the top priority for Bonka is just that. The DJ duo of Lachlan and Connor have been known to tear down walls in clubs upon the delivery of their slick mashups. Notably Bonka has it nailed with paragons like The Chainsmokers, Timmy Trumpet, Deorro, Tujamo, Tommy Trash and TJR.

PRESS PLAY

Armed with an exclusive arsenal of his remixes, originals and edits, Press Play has won fans across Australia and beyond. He has featured at some of the world's biggest music festivals alongside the world's biggest acts - most notably Creamfields in the UK, and then went on to be booked on the Australian Creamfields main stage in 2017.

TENZIN

You will probably remember Tenzin by his ITunes Number 1 album "Session Twelve" W/ Generik or maybe even from when he was touring with Australia and Asia's acclaimed Future Music Festival. It could even be by the way he lures club cats with a feast of electronic offerings, Tenzin holds his own, seizing thousands of dance music devotees. Having held the first residency at super club Marquee Sydney and boasting a ferocious blend of house, electro and self-commanding party-dub, this dance decoy is ravenous behind the booth and in the studio across cities globally: djtenzin.com/

LUCILLE CROFT

A seriously refreshing artist in Australia's music scene, Lucille Croft is omitting the norm and establishing herself as an upcoming force in the realm of future and bass house. This Australian DJ, producer and fiery fashion influencer is fast becoming a queen behind the decks, earning herself an electrifying calendar both in Australia and internationally: luckyent.com

SPITFIRE AND METHOD

Cementing their solo spots at the top of the entertainment hierarchy, Spitfire and Method bring their game with sheer… fire. Erupting parties with nothing but turned up intentions, the Brisbane based DJ and MC pair have well and truly paved a road fit for the two of them. Reigning a meteoric rise to dance floor supremacy, Spitfire has fed hungry crowds on the mic the last decade across the east coast, repping trap, mash up & dance beats, while New Zealander DJ Method has rolled out the finest in hip-hop and commercial belters, together emerging as a supercharged pair.