REVEALED: The high profile person helping hunt council's CEO

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the council wanted someone who could take the city forward

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the council wanted someone who could take the city forward David Nielsen

UNIVERSITY of Southern Queensland Vice-Chancellor Geraldine Mackenzie is expected to be named as an independent member in the Ipswich City Council's hunt for a new CEO.

Her appointment to the recruitment panel was confidentially discussed by councillors at their City Management, Finance and Community Engagement committee this week.

Councillors had intended to announce the appointment of Professor Mackenzie at its ordinary general meeting next Tuesday.

The QT understands Professor Mackenzie will next week be appointed, subject to availability.

University of Southern Queensland Vice-Chancellor Geraldine Mackenzie. USQ Photography

A spokesman for the university declined to comment on the "internal matter for the Ipswich City Council" and referred questions to the office of the acting chief executive officer.

Recruitment for a new chief executive officer began on February 24, with the council engaging recruitment consultants McArthur Management Services to begin the search for eligible candidates.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the council wanted someone who could take the city forward.

"We want to engage a transformational leader who will encourage commitment to the values that have been developed to support a new era of transparency and good governance," he said last month.

"It is too early to pinpoint a commencement date for a new CEO owing to many variables such as notice periods and contract negotiations."

Applications for the position will close on Monday, March 26.

The hunt for a new CEO was triggered after the resignation of Jim Lindsay in January.