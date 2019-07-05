REVEALED: Identity of Regency Downs motorcycle crash victim
THE man who died in a road fatality on Wednesday night at Regency Downs has been identified as Brett Hayden Ritchie.
Ritchie, in his 30s, from Brisbane, was travelling south-bound on Gehrke Rd with a pillion passenger when they were struck by a ute turning into Lorikeet Rd shortly after 6pm.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, while his pillion passenger, a woman in her 30s, was transported to Ipswich hospital.
The driver of the ute, a 17-year-old girl, and her passenger, a 17-year-old boy, were not physically injured in the accident.
Laidley police acting officer in charge, acting senior sergeant Jo Goodman said the investigations were continuing into the fatal accident.