Emergency services on scene of a crash at the intersection of Brightview Roa and Lorikeet Road, Regency Downs.
REVEALED: Identity of Regency Downs motorcycle crash victim

Ali Kuchel
by
5th Jul 2019 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man who died in a road fatality on Wednesday night at Regency Downs has been identified as Brett Hayden Ritchie.

Ritchie, in his 30s, from Brisbane, was travelling south-bound on Gehrke Rd with a pillion passenger when they were struck by a ute turning into Lorikeet Rd shortly after 6pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, while his pillion passenger, a woman in her 30s, was transported to Ipswich hospital.

READ MORE: Driver training needed for motorcycle awareness

READ MORE: Man dies in fatal Lockyer Valley motorbike crash

The driver of the ute, a 17-year-old girl, and her passenger, a 17-year-old boy, were not physically injured in the accident.

Laidley police acting officer in charge, acting senior sergeant Jo Goodman said the investigations were continuing into the fatal accident.

