REVEALED: Iconic restaurant chain to reopen in Ipswich

BRODIES Chicken and Burgers will reopen in Ipswich next month less than a kilometre from its former address.

The chain's Pine St store was replaced with Birdies, an unrelated but similarly-named restaurant, in July last year.

Brodies director Om Perkash said he started looking for an alternative Ipswich location since losing the Pine St lease in 2016.

Brodies Chicken and Burgers will reopen in Ipswich less than one kilometer from Birdies Chicken and Burger in North Ipswich. Anna Hartley

"We opened new site because as per our market research, Brodies is still loved and missed in the Ipswich area. The Brodies team is very excited to come back," he said.

"The new store will have same Brodies branded products including our delicious size-13 juicy chicken, our signature Brodies burger, our famous chips and delicious gravy."

Mr Perkash said he found the new site, located about 700m from his old address, in November and had been working hard to get ready to open.

About 15 new jobs will be created. Mr Perkash said while job ads were already up and interviews were being conducted this week, applications were still open.

One thing the restaurant owner wanted to make clear was the fact that Brodies and Birdies were not the same.

"Brodies is not associated with Birdies in any way," he said.

"Birdies continued to sell similar products as ours when we lost control of our site however our branded products are not available to the Birdies franchise.

"The stores are close together but I'm not worried.

"We just need help to let people know we are different.

"A lot of our loyal customers have thought we changed the name, but we haven't so we are hoping that we can create some awareness it's a different brand."

He said while the names of menu items were similar at both restaurants, the recipes he used were copyrighted.

"It's our ingredients which make our products distinct from other competitors," he said.

Mr Perkash said the Brodies brand was expanding.

"Including Ipswich, we have 10 stores in Queensland," he said.

"Brodies vision is to be 30-store brand by 2020. Our focus is to open the stores within south-east Queensland first before expanding the brand to other states."

The new store at 10 Lawrence St at the Coles service station, is expected to open in the week beginning July 10.

Why the confusion?

Brodies Chicken and Burgers

Chicken Cheese and Bacon Melt Burger - $5.50

Big Chicken Club Burger - $8.90

Regular Seasoned Chips - $3.99

Cheese and Gravy Chip Dipper - $5.60

Serve of Salt and Pepper Calamari - $5.60

Nuggets (6) - $6.40

The chicken and burger restaurants offer similarly-named products. The director of Brodies says this has caused confusion for Ipswich customers.

Birdies Chicken & Burgers