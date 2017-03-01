Iconic Ipswich business on the market

A SHOCK cancer diagnosis is forcing Ipswich's Roy Hellyer to sell his beloved family business.

After 10 years of operating Denmans Party Hire, located on Blackstone Rd at Silkstone, the friendly businessman was recently diagnosed with stage-four melanoma.

Unfortunately this is not his first battle with cancer.

Six years ago Mr Hellyer beat prostate cancer.

He worked soon after surgery and during regular radiation treatments.

"I just can't do it again," an emotional Mr Hellyer said.

"I got the mole in October and was busy so I went to the doctor in January. That's when they diagnosed it.

"I don't want to deal with the business and have treatment. I did that six years ago.

"It's sad that we're selling but it's not because we want to, it's because we have to."

Roy Hellyer with his daughter Kasey Marshall are forced to sell Denmans Party Hire due to Roy's health concerns. David Nielsen

The 57-year-old said Denmans was now officially on the market.

When Mr Hellyer - who grew up in Ipswich - bought the business it was struggling. Now, he says it's thriving.

"I was managing a bread depot and didn't know anything about business," he said.

"When we started I was working 18-hour days because it was run down.

"Within 18 months we had turned it around enough to support three wages so it was a lot of hard work.

"There is huge potential for whoever buys this place to expand."

The business owner wants to sell Denmans to a local who will keep its tradition going.

"It's an icon of Ipswich. The business has been here 45 years," Mr Hellyer said.

"We spoke to Alwyn Denman, the original owner, and he's happy for the name to continue."

"We're a small family business and we treat people with respect. This is our pride and joy."

Roy's grandchildren have grown up at Denman's. Anna Hartley

Mr Hellyer said they had done engagement parties, weddings, baby showers and first birthdays all through the same family.

"We had one woman who couldn't have children and adopted, she was in here crying. We did her child's seventh birthday the other month," he said.

"We went through the whole lot with her and there are a lot of people like that."

He described the sale as a "reluctant" one.

"It's the local community who have kept the business going and we have built up a really good client base over the last decade," he said.

The self-confessed workaholic said it would be hard to give up the party hire business, but health had to come first.

"I love working. I just love it," he said.

"When I had a hernia operation on Friday morning and they said I'd be out Monday. I was out Friday afternoon here blowing up balloons.

"I'm not one for hospitals. I think you can't sit down and moan and groan about it.

"This cancer is part of life, you just have to keep going."

For the next few months Denmans Party Hire will open at normal times with the help of Mr Hellyer's extended family.

His daughter Kasey said she would be the face of the shop while her dad recovered.

"We don't want people to think we are closed. It's still our baby," she said.

"We want to keep the business running and continue trade until we do the handover."