REVEALED: How to get into CMC Rocks 2018 for free

David Nielsen

COUNTRY music fans whose efforts to snap up a CMC Rocks 2018 ticket have proved fruitless could get access to the event for free.

Applications to volunteer at CMC in March are now open and those lucky enough to snap up the limited roles will get to go to the sold-out event for free.

Some of the roles include volunteer accreditation, ticket scanning and greeting other fans on their arrival, handing out wristbands and informing patrons about the rules and expectations.

Festival organisers have promised successful volunteers orientation and induction, they have fun and meet people, appropriate levels of support and management, respect as a valuable team member and acknowledge and value contributions.

Volunteers will get free admission to the event once they have completed a full volunteering shift and a letter of reference for future volunteering opportunities and work. The only catch is accommodation is not provided which could prove a challenge as surrounding caravan parks, motels, B and Bs and accommodation are completely booked out.

Applicants must be available for at least one full day between Thursday March 15 and Sunday March 18 and be available to complete a six hour shift.

"For those of you who are accepted, we are looking forward to working with you to make the 2018 CMC Rocks QLD a success for all concerned," the advertisement reads.

Those still without CMC ticket luck and not keen on applying to volunteer their time can try snapping one up via the special Moshtix resale platform, launched in December.

The platform is only for the re-sale of CMC Rocks tickets and allows ticket holders who can no longer attend the event the chance to pass their tickets onto a friend in need.

It is expected the platform will help to reduce the risk associated with scam ticket sales and scalpers.

This year's event sold out in record time with enthusiastic fans snapping up 18,000 tickets within minutes and there are more than 9,000 people on the online wait list.

If all else fails, The Queensland Times are giving one lucky reader the chance to get their hands on a double pass to the sold out CMC Rocks 2018 event.

The prize includes a three-day CMC Rocks QLD 2018 festival double pass worth $698.

Entries are available in the Queensland Times from December 23 to January 20 and the competition closes at midday on January 22. Those already with a ticket are preparing for there to be some new things happening, some changes and some records broken at CMC Rocks 2018 as organisers are bracing themselves for an event unlike previous years.

There will be more information released in a few weeks' time but organisers say there will be a record number of vendors at this year's festival. The site map and information on the new camping area will also be released this month while the playing schedule will be released in February.