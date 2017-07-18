REVEALED: How Ric Nattrass inspired Peter Luxton

INSPIRATION: The late and great Ipswich environmentalist Ric Nattrass inspired Peter Luxton to get involved in politics.

PETER Luxton has revealed how he was inspired to get into local politics by legendary Ipswich environmentalist Ric Nattrass.

Mr Luxton, who will run for a fourth time for the Ipswich mayoralty, first had a tilt at Ipswich mayor in 2008 when he was endorsed by the Greens.

Mr Nattrass was a close friend of Mr Luxton's for 12 years before he died in 2009.

Mr Nattrass founded the Queensland Frog Society, the Australian Dragonfly Society and the Ipswich Koala Protection Society and has the Ric Nattrass Environmental Park in Ipswich named in his honour.

"I was in the Greens because I was worried about environmental issues in Ipswich,” Mr Luxton said.

"Ric Nattrass was an environmentalist, a park ranger and also did a stint on ABC Radio and he told me to put my money where my mouth is and join the Greens, so I did.

"The branch then endorsed me to run for mayor of Ipswich , but I'd run for the (federal) seat of Blair just before that as a warm-up.

"Ric ran as an Ipswich council candidate in Division 3 (in 2008). He passed away in his sleep and that really rocked me.

"He was an environmental hero of mine. He was an old warrior.”

YOUNGER DAYS: Peter Luxton has long desired to be the Ipswich mayor and will run for the office again. Rob Williams

Mr Luxton's secured 11.26% of the vote in 2008 with 8703 residents voting for him in what was a three-horse race with Mr Pisasale and Samoan community leader Philip Luafutu. In 2012 he was up against Mr Pisasale and garnered 12.19% and 9465 votes.

"If I had not run in 2012 (Mr Pisasale) would not have had an opponent and I think that would have been a great travesty against democracy,” Mr Luxton said.

"In a healthy democracy getting 85% of the vote is ridiculous. That is the sort of support (Vladimir)Putin purports to have.

"People rang me and said they supported me but would not do so publicly because there was an atmosphere of fear.”

In 2016 Mr Luxton secured 7.64% of the vote when 7189 people voted for him in a three-way battle with Gary Duffy and Mr Pisasale.

Mr Luxton said he had learned a lot in his three mayoral attempts.

"I see it as an apprenticeship actually,” he said.

"With things like public speaking and radio interviews, you can only get good at that by doing it.”