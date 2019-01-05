REVEALED: How much cash your rubbish made the council

A MULTI-MILLION dollar profit has been delivered by Ipswich's waste entity as residents dump more than 120,000 tonnes of rubbish on streets.

Ipswich Waste Services recorded an $11.2million net profit after tax; the strongest since 2015.

The entity spent $24.7million and received revenue of $35.9million, according to Ipswich City Council's 2017-2018 Annual Report.

Ipswich Waste Services collected 123,890 tonnes of waste material through domestic kerbside collection services and recycling centres.

It represents a significant jump from 108,000 tonnes in 2016-2017.

Twenty-nine per cent of the material was diverted from landfilling for recycling or composting.

In the 2017-2018 financial year the number of rated waste services within Ipswich grew from 74,807 in July 2017, to 78,213 in June 2018.

Household green waste services also recorded strong growth; up from 14,452 in July 2017 to 16,538 last June.

Ipswich Waste Services responded to 18,806 domestic requests for service in the financial year.

The entity actioned 99 per cent of all missed bin collection complaints within one working day.

Within five working days, 99.3 per cent of general bin repairs were provided.

In one financial year, 123,373 customers delivered waste to the Riverview and Rosewood Recycling and Refuse Centres.

A Household Chemical and Gas Bottle Collection Day held at the Riverview Recycling and Refuse Centre in July 2017 resulted in 1.1million tonnes of waste material being received.

The disposal day aimed to provide a safe dumping place for Ipswich residents for household chemicals and gas bottles.