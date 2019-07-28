REVEALED: How many people watched Supercars in Ipswich

Jamie Whincup wins race one of the Century Batteries Ipswich SuperSprint Event 9 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, Ipswich, Queensland. Australia.27th July 2019.

Jamie Whincup wins race one of the Century Batteries Ipswich SuperSprint Event 9 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, Ipswich, Queensland. Australia.27th July 2019. EDGE Photographics

SUPERCARS organisers will now consider the future of Queensland Raceway after a successful weekend of racing.

About 48,813 spectators descended on the raceway for the three days of racing between Friday and Sunday.

Sunday was the best-attended day, with 17,901 people.

There were 16,645 people who watched Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver Jamie Whincup win on Saturday.

On Friday 14,267 people walked through the gates

Century Batteries Ipswich SuperSprint event manager Melissa Stephens said the Ipswich Supercars round was a successful one.

"It was a fantastic weekend, great weather and a really strong crowd,” Ms Stephens said.

"We were very happy with how the weekend went overall, it was great to see so many people come out.”

The attendance was 2 per cent up on last year's crowd of 47,851.

This weekend's event celebrated two decades of premier touring car racing in Ipswich.

Supercars organisers are expected to continue negotiating with Tourism and Events Queensland over the future of the Queensland Raceway event.

The future of the Ipswich event is in "serious doubt”, with Supercars organisers understood to be frustrated with the lack of investment in facilities at the precinct.

Of the three statewide Supercar events, Queensland Raceway is considered the home of grassroots fans thanks to the ability to view the whole circuit.

Queensland Raceway, which opened in 1999, hosts track days and private events.