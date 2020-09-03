Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.
Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.
News

REVEALED: How long border jumpers ran free in Darling Downs

Michael Nolan
Alexia Austin
3rd Sep 2020 8:52 AM | Updated: 1:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO men have been fined after they crossed into Queensland illegally at a regional checkpoint and spent days travelling the state.

"On August 16, police will allege two people illegally crossed the Queensland border checkpoint at Mungindi-Collarenebri Road, Mungindi," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"Investigations commenced and on August 20, police identified the two people as a 27-year-old Pittsworth man and a 21-year-old Goondiwindi man.

"On August 28, both men were issued a penalty infringement notice for failing to comply with COVID-19 Border Directions (CHO- Enter Qld)."

Initial reports stated the men were intercepted in Goondiwindi on Friday.

Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.

Police are also conducting daily patrols of the roads nearby.

border border jumper coronavirus covid19 queensland police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teens stabbed, shot fired in drug deal gone wrong

        Premium Content Teens stabbed, shot fired in drug deal gone wrong

        News A Children’s Court Judge has expressed shock at the level of violence displayed by a teenage offender

        • 3rd Sep 2020 1:00 PM
        Drunk driver smashes fence, falls asleep at toilet bowl

        Premium Content Drunk driver smashes fence, falls asleep at toilet bowl

        Crime A Gatton holiday-maker has crashed into his neighbours fence before taking off his...

        • 3rd Sep 2020 1:00 PM
        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Mums band together to create new baby wear

        Premium Content Mums band together to create new baby wear

        News Ipswich entrepreneurs find a hole in the market for luxury baby wear