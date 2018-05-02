REVEALED: Deadline set for city's NBN rollout

Head of Queensland NBN local Ryan Williams said the corporation’s goal was “to ensure that all Australians, including those in Ipswich, have access to fast and reliable broadband as quickly and efficiently as possible”.

IPSWICH is home to the most NBN build activity in the state.

A report endorsed by councillors last week revealed the state of the NBN rollout across the city.

It found Ipswich is home to the most NBN build activity in a single council area within Queensland, with a projected whole-of-city completion date of 2020.

As at December 2017, about 39,000 premises could connect to the NBN fixed-line, high-speed broadband network.

The report also found about 30,000 premises were in 'build commencement' for the slower Fibre-to-the-Curb, Fibre-to-the-Node, Hybrid Fibre Coaxial and Fixed Wireless connections.

NBN Corporation reports 52 per cent of Ipswich premises with access to an NBN fibre connection have opted to take up the service.

It is well above the state average of 41 per cent and the national average of 43 per cent.

In greenfield areas, Ipswich has about 174 completed development stages with activated NBN Fibre-to-the-Premises covering about 4465 properties.

A further 135 new development stages covering 4700 properties will have Fibre-to-the-Premises in the next financial year.

The report on the NBN rollout was sparked after councillors raised concerns about digital connectivity across the city.

Division two councillor Paul Tully said mixed NBN technology had created a class of "haves and have-nots".

Last month Cr Tully said the NBN's rollout timetable "really has slipped" and residents were "being treated as second-class citizens".

An internal report was also presented to councillors detailing how the city could take advantage of a gigabit connection - the fastest in Australia.

It is only available with fibre-to-the-premises or fibre-to-the-node NBN.

The council's report found gigabit services would become a normal requirement of domestic and commercial high demand users, but it "would not meet the demand in many areas of Ipswich".

"For Ipswich to continue its path as a recognised digital city it should review and address its connectivity demand, benefits, delivery and infrastructure options including but not limited to the NBN rollout," the report said.