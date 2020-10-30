REVEALED: How Ipswich stands on coal mining

QT POLL: 62 per cent of QT readers who participated in a Facebook poll believed the Queensland Government should support coal mining. Picture: Hollie Adams

HUNDREDS of Ipswich voters have divulged their feelings on the Queensland coal industry and whether the state government should support it.

The Queensland Times posed the question to readers on Tuesday night after Ipswich West LNP candidate Chris Green touted his support of the industry.

At the Yamanto pre-polling booth, Mr Green and Senator Matt Canavan agreed they were both eager for New Acland Stage Three to be given the go ahead.

Mr Canavan said the stage could provide 500 jobs at the mine near Oakey and benefits from the project could be felt in the Ipswich region.

Nearly 350 readers participated in a Facebook poll, with the majority of respondents claiming to support coal mining.

62 per cent of voters believed the Queensland Government should support coal mining.

But not everyone was convinced.

Baron Von Borg commented saying he thought the price of coal would drop and need to be propped up by taxpayers as “the rest of the world is moving away from coal”.

“The smart more for Australia now would be to try and really dominate the emerging industries of renewables so we can be leaders in that field … Its dumb business to cling to a shrinking industry,” he commented.

Other commenters supported renewable energy sources, too.

Dale Stevens commented, “Even pollution out of the equation, coal is finite, renewable is potentially infinite. Am I the only one this is obvious to?”

Those on board with coal described Australia’s coal as “one of the cleanest in the world” and claimed coal power supported the country’s steel industry.

