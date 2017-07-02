REVEALED: How cold Ipswich got over the weekend

Temperatures are forecast to drop to 3 degrees on Monday morning.

TEMPERATURES dropped to 1.7 degrees at the weekend as the effects of a surface trough hit Ipswich hard.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sam Campbell said Sunday wasn't much warmer with lows of 2.9 degrees.

"We had a surface trough move through Friday and the wake of that created winds that travelled south to south west. These winds pushed a cool dry air mass into south-eastern Queensland," he said.

"Ipswich got down to 1 degree on June 7 and 8 so it wasn't the coldest days of the year but was pretty close."

"It will be a touch warmer although it probably won't feel like it," Mr Campbell said.

"More moisture coming into the south east will bring temperatures up to 7 and 8 in the mornings and we will have some warm days with temperatures getting up to 26 degrees next week."

The forecaster said chilly mornings and warm days were typical features of a Queensland winter.

"Clear skies overnight create cool mornings but because it's clear the sunshine heats up quickly during the day to make the weather warmer," he said.

Ipswich forecast: