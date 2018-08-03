Menu
The final round of the Sunshine State Motocross Series will be held at the Tivoli Raceway this weekend. (Sam Duncanson riding) Photo: Contributed
REVEALED: Historic Tivoli motorcycle track to be demolished

Hayden Johnson
by
3rd Aug 2018 12:34 PM
CHUWAR'S historic motorcycling facility which has been in use for more than 60 years will be turned into a housing estate.

Motorcycling Queensland has revealed a proposal that could see its existing Tivoli Raceway facility in Ipswich developed as a 199-lot residential area.

The Tivoli Raceway was first established on the Coal Rd site in 1964 and has been in continuous use ever since.

Motorcycling Queensland general manager Kim Rowcliffe said Tivoli was a great track, but the organisation needed to upgrade and expand the facilities to remain viable or move to another location.

"Chuwar is evolving rapidly as a residential area so in considering our options we've also listened closely to the local community,” he said.

"Motorsport is noisy and events can generate a lot of traffic.

"Despite the existing use right it's not surprising that the majority of local residents would prefer to see us move elsewhere rather than to see our facilities here expanded.”

Flashback to earlier racing at Tivoli Raceway
In the past two years, Motorcycling Queensland has explored other options for the site.

After reviewing alternatives and discussions with Ipswich City Council officers, the conclusion was reached that a master-planned development of the site for low-density residential use would be the most beneficial alternative use of the site.

Motorcycling Queensland will partner with Marquee Projects to design and deliver the residential estate.

"The proposed project will reflect Motorcycling Queensland's long association with the Coal Road site through a themed public park and playground and street-names and markers recognising some of the sport's iconic figures,” he said.

Other sites to relocate the raceway are being considered.

Flashback to earlier excitement at Tivoli Raceway
