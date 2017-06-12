REVEALED: Heavy rain, storms for Ipswich this week

AFTER Ipswich copped its fair share of rain over the weekend, residents have been warned there's more where that came from.

There is more rain on the way for south-east Queensland with falls up to 40mm forecast for Ipswich tomorrow.

Ipswich received about 18mm over the weekend with forecaster Janine Yuasa from the Bureau of Meteorology warning residents this week will bring rain and possible thunderstorms.

"What's causing the rain is a combination of a surface trough and a low-pressure system that's generating instability. That's what we have seen over the weekend and it's looking like it's going to continue today," she said.

"There is a high chance of showers more likely this afternoon and evening and we could see some locally heavy falls. There is a chance of a thunderstorm for Ipswich in the evening as well."

Ipswich forecast:

Monday, 12-22, 70% chance of showers, thunderstorms

Tuesday: 12-22, 95% chance of showers, thunderstorms

Wednesday, 11-22, 60% chance of showers

Thursday, 12-22, 40% chance of showers

Friday, 11-25, 20% chance of showers

Saturday, 9-23, 20% chance of showers

Sunday, 9-23, Sunny.

Most areas will receive between 3-4mm today while will get up to 20mm, Ms Yuasa said.

"Tomorrow by far is looking like it will have the heaviest rainfall but there's still some uncertainty about how the weather system will evolve," she said.

"We could see considerably less or more rainfall than forecast tomorrow. But residents can keep an eye on the latest forecasts and warnings as they are updated."

The forecaster said the cloud cover would mean slightly warmer overnight temperatures for Ipswich.

"The chances of rain will lessen throughout the week but there is a reasonable chance for showers until the weekend," she said.

"Sunday might be the first day we see that weather clearing."