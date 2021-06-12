REVEALED: GPS Basketball squads for 2021 season

We're just a month away from tip-off for another GPS Basketball season as each school's teams start to come together with the aim of taking home a premiership.

And the competition continues to heat up with just as many star talents as ever before set to hit the court on July 17.

There'll be NBL1 talents like Geordan Papacostas leading the way for Gregory Terrace, national champion Harrison Pennisi hoping to take Churchie towards a third consecutive premiership and other athletes such as Rafferty Morris starring for Brisbane Boys College.

Not only are there stars on the court but there will also be big names leading the way on the sidelines with Australian basketball legend CJ Bruton coaching Churchie and former Australian Boomer Anthony Petrie leading TSS.

As we close in on the start of the new season in Term 3, we have revealed the squad lists set to represent each GPS school.

See the squad lists below.

Harrison Pennisi. Picture: Matthew Forrest

ANGLICAN CHURCH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

Coach: CJ Bruton

Director of Basketball: Aaron Harding

Squad list: Adam Buckingham, Lachlan Caporn, Isaac Cordell, Jack Gooley, MacKenzie Jolly, Thomas Joy, Quinn Lambert, Patrick Leahy, Jake Miles-Wrenchy, Edward Morgan, Harrison Pennisi, Thomas Robinson

DIRECTOR'S COMMENT:

"The Churchie First V is looking forward to the challenge of the 2021 season. With just one member from last year's squad returning, we know the other GPS schools will be looking to challenge Churchie as reigning GPS premiers. However, through the preparation in the under-23 GBL competition and training to date, the team is quietly confident," Harding said.

Brisbane Boys College player Rafferty Morris.

BRISBANE BOYS COLLEGE

Coach: Mike Ayandadejo

Director of Basketball: David Bennett

Squad list: Raffety Morris, Thomas Hinson, Bryce Belcher, Keegan Belcher, Diesel Herrington, Isaac Jennings, James Cartwright, Declan Jolly, Elliot Foreman, Russell Kiris, Jared Gluch, Javen D'Souza, Sasah Senkevitch, Sebastian Heyes, Lachlan Scroggie, Ryan Sui, William Cohn, Daniel Graham

DIRECTOR'S COMMENT:

"BBC has a proud tradition of development and success of their teams in the GPS Basketball Competition and particularly the First V competition. In 2021 a major emphasis is to continue to build on our home grown talents with numbers of younger players battling to gain final selection in the 2021 BBC First V.

"The squad has been playing in the GBL under-23 Competition for regular matches and are starting to show greater consistency as a group.

"This time of year brings great excitement for all our boys but this year, the team coached by Mike Ayandadejo, are our to show their college pride," Bennett said.

BRISBANE GRAMMAR SCHOOL

Coach: Daniel George

Squad list: N/A

BRISBANE STATE HIGH SCHOOL

Coach: Kris Robinson

Squad list: CJ Amos, Mason Amos, Jalen Blanchard, Abass Bodija, Wesley Briggs, Xavier Chio, James Ellis, Yuvraj Gill, Liam Hude, Jaco Huang, Caleb Isaac, Elijah Kamu, James Lewis, Boston McLean, Shareef Mwechiwa, Braedin Paleaae-Cook, Ino Teofilo

Brisbane State High School big man Elijah Kamu.

COACH'S COMMENT:

"The BSHS basketball program has won ten GPS titles because we focus on our team over individuals and on-court results over preseason hype. For that reason we choose not to comment further until after the last game has been played, but we're looking forward to a competitive season."

IPSWICH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

Coach: Jason Ralph

Squad list: Harrison Arch, Walter Brockhurst, Jeremy Brown, Fletcher Doyle, Jackson Crocker-Garlepp, Sidney Keith, Moses Deng, James Pearson, Hamish Long, Jacob Younan, Joel McDonagh, Trent Dowell, Kye Pask, Jackson Lovington, Zachary Ross, Mikel Tokiyawa, Damon Stevens, Coleman Vagana, Lachlan Bell, Semika Chong Nee, Xaviah Bricknell-Lehmann, Justin Ventic

COACH'S COMMENT:

"The IGS First V have been working extremely hard in their preseason. We have some exciting new talent joining us this year across all year levels, as well as many returnees that will help us have a successful year. We are looking forward for the GPS season," Ralph said.

St Joseph's College, Gregory Terrace star big man Geordan Papacostas.

ST JOSEPH'S COLLEGE, GREGORY TERRACE

Coach: Matthew Hamilton-Smith

Squad list: Nazar Angallo, Jacob Clifton, Dom Hayes (Vice Captain), Cooper Marshall, Jack McCabe, Geordan Papacostas (Captain), Mackenzie Rabbitt, Sam Schmidt, Justin Sullivan, Hunter Trego, Phoenix Trego, Tama Tuhi, Nick French (development position), Paul Papacostas (development position), Jacob Shaw (development position), Ethan Sun (development position)

COACH'S COMMENT:

"The Terrace boys are approaching this season with confidence to again be towards the top end of the GPS basketball ladder. There is a fair amount of continuity within the group with nine players from the team of 12 having played at First V level previously.

"Obviously losing Max Mackinnon to the CoE leaves a void but it is pleasing to see boys from within the program reach such heights and a number of boys are looking forward to the opportunity this presents to them individually.

"Geordan Papacostas will be playing his fifth year in the First V and his continued development and progress at NBL1 level for the Brisbane Capitals is encouraging. He will be a focal point for opposition defences.

St Joseph's College, Gregory Terrace star guard Nazar Angallo.

"Geordan will be able backed up in the front court by Just Sullivan returning for his fourth year as a First V member and Mackenzie Rabbitt, who will get his first chance to represent the college at this level.

"Our back-court is again explosive with scoring threats and tenacious defenders in Nazar Angallo and Sam Schmidt who are both seasoned campaigners at this level.

"Wings and forwards again have great experience and versatility with Dom Hayes, Tama Tuhi, Jacob Clifton, Jack McCabe and Cooper Marshall all having played in previous years. These individuals are all perimeter threats that can defend multiple positions.

"Finally, we welcome both Phoenix and Hunter Trego to Terrace and are expecting big things from the brothers who have integrated seamlessly into the program."

ST JOSEPH'S, NUDGEE COLLEGE

Coach: Michael Scott

Squad list: M. Baker, J. Carey, J. Clark, M. Davis, M. Doyle, R. Dunn, M. Markovic, J. Richardson, N. Scott, J. Tulloch, H. Vanderburg, T. Warren

TGS director of basketball Kabe Cicolini. Picture: Kevin Farmer

TOOWOOMBA GRAMMAR SCHOOL

Coach: Kabe Cicolini

Squad list: Aidan Goddard-Smith, Angus Scott, Bailey Biggar, Brodie Salisbuy, Connor Gillies, Hayden Kenny, James Nugent, Jett Bennett, Mutsa Zimbwa, Ngaa Ngorima, Nick Nugent, Rufaro Zimbwa, Samuel Geu, Tawana Ngorima, Tom Stonestreet, Tyler Saal

TSS coach Anthony Petrie. Picture: Richard Gosling

THE SOUTHPORT SCHOOL

Coach: Anthony Petrie

Squad list: Liam Claverie, Lachie Ganis, Josh Wolff, Preston Le Gassick, Lloyd McVeigh, Connor Watt, Tom Hancock, Max Carlos, Joseph Ryan, Nash van Bennekom, Flynn Porter, Amarco Doyle, Joshua Kelly, Lachlan Rowles, TJ Ambrose-Pearce, Ethan Coffey, Jack Foley, Angus Wilkie, Mali Hodzic

COACH'S COMMENT:

"The squad started pre season training at the beginning of Term 2. It is a busy time for the boys in the First V basketball squad completing six weekly sessions which is a mix of athletic development, weights, individuals and on court team sessions. The First V squad currently consists of 19 young men who have been working extremely hard to be named and recognised in the prestigious TSS First V.

"As coaching staff we couldn't be happier with the commitment shown by the students in all facets of school.

The Southport School senior Joshua Wolff

"We have some boys achieving great things on the basketball court but also outstanding achievements in the classroom and with their extra curricular activities which we are equally as proud of. It will be another tough season of GPS which is now regarded as the premier basketball competition for school boys away from the rep basketball pathway.

"We are excited at the opportunity of students and spectators being able to return to watch their loved ones play again in the special environment that GPS sport creates.

"The TSS First V will be named next week with the boys also electing their Team Captain and vice-captain to lead the team for the season.

"As a program, we have a goal that we will be pushing for that highly regarded top three finish again this season."

Originally published as REVEALED: GPS Basketball squads for 2021 season