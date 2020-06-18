REVEALED: Gold Coast’s best discount holiday deals

TOP Gold Coast tourism deals are targeting Queenlanders in coming weeks.

Assistant Tourism Minister Meaghan Scanlon has released the government's rundown on discount deals.

The Gaven MP, encouraging Queenslanders to explore the region, said the Government had been working closely with Destination Gold Coast to support operators offering discounts.

Tatiana Reyes, 24, enjoying the Gold Coast beaches. Photo: NIGEL HALLETT.

"Tourism is vital. It's so important we support our tourism operators to get back on their feet as soon as possible," she said.

"We often take for granted -we live in one of the most beautiful places in the world.

"There's never been a better time to explore the Gold Coast. There are some great deals out there - I'm urging anyone who can to make the most of what's on offer."

Shayla Jay, 21 from Beaudesert gets a birds eye view over Surfers Paradise on the Skypoint Picture: NIGEL HALLETT.

Some of the best include:

* Mantra Crown Towers, four nights from $340pp*+ $250 bonus value (Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary admission pass, Skypoint Observation Deck entry and drink for two.

* The Brand New Vue Broadbeach stay 5 nights pay for 4 nights

Coomera Houseboat Holidays - Book 3 nights and get 4th night free

* Top Golf $50 Per Hour for 6 People

* Whales In Paradise - Adults at Kids Price

Ms Scanlon urged holiday-makers to contact the operators directly for full details along with terms and conditions.

Member for Gaven, Meaghan Scanlon — outlining new tourism deals. Picture: Jerad Williams

Destination Gold Coast CEO Annaliese Battista said the Coast has something to offer kids of all ages and operators were eager to welcome visitors back to Australia's favourite playground.

Whales In Paradise – Adults at Kids Price.

"Domestic travellers are the Gold Coast's bread and butter market and affordability is crucial for attracting families and winning the hearts, minds and wallets of travellers," Ms Battista said.

