Revealed: Gold Coast’s $10,000 Fifita cover-up

The Gold Coast Titans paid for a $10,000 security system to be installed at the property star signing David Fifita was chased out of.

Following a News Corp investigation, the Titans have disclosed details to the NRL about the payment made to the family involved in Fifita's bizarre trespassing saga during the Christmas break.

League sources confirmed the payout was in relation to the installation of a security gate and cameras at the property.

Fifita, who turns 21 on Thursday, was arrested after being found inside a Gold Coast property on December 27, but was later released without charge and issued a caution by police.

Despite the incident occurring nearly two months ago, the NRL insisted its investigation wasn't formally completed and on Tuesday requested further information from the Titans.

David Fifita is the Gold Coast Titans’ star signing for 2021. Pic: NIGEL HALLETT

Fifita and the Titans were expected to escape sanctions until the NRL was made aware of the payment, which is now set to be included in the Gold Coast's salary cap.

The Titans reserved $600,000 in their 2021 salary cap in the hope Cameron Smith would opt to continue his NRL career with the Gold Coast.

That will ensure the Titans remain compliant with the Fifita pay-off included in their salary cap, but doesn't change the fact the club did not inform the NRL of the agreement.

On top of the salary cap inclusion, the Titans are expected to be fined by the NRL for not disclosing the payment to the league.

The Integrity Unit must also decide whether to formally interview Fifita and the Titans again given the new information which has been uncovered.

With Fifita escaping police charges, the issue was expected to be resolved without any sanctions.

However the revelations of a secret payment have raised questions about what actually transpired during the incident to prompt compensation.

The NRL is hoping to finalise the matter within a week given the 2021 season officially kicks off in a fortnight and player behaviour issues have once again marred the off-season.

Fifita has been named to make his first appearance in Titans colours in Saturday night's trial game against New Zealand at Lismore.

The Titans will be desperate to have Fifita cleared and available for the start of the season, which includes a Round 2 grudge match against former club Brisbane at a packed Cbus Super Stadium.

Originally published as Revealed: Gold Coast's $10,000 Fifita cover-up