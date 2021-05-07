Revealed: Gold Coast theme park's $35m rollercoaster plans

DREAMWORLD has revealed guests will race through a rock tunnel in the Taipan's arid desert home at up to 105 km/h, experiencing an exhilarating burst of darkness during the park's 1.2km new ride.

The news came as construction of the triple launch coaster reached a major milestone as the top of the ride's fully inverted loop was swung into place.

With the build commencing in October 2020 and the ride anticipated to open in late 2021, Condev Constructions have already completed over 40%m per cent of the track installation, utilising over 125 track pieces, 140 column pieces, 6000 high strength bolts and having installed 520 pile foundations.

Dreamworld said the rollercoaster train had recently left German manufacturer, MACK Rides and was expected to arrive at Dreamworld in late June.

The snake-themed train was custom-designed to fit the reptilian theme of the rollercoaster and includes the world's first spinning rear gondola.

"It's incredibly exciting for our team to celebrate these major milestones and we can't wait for our guests to enjoy the most unique rollercoaster experience in Australia, right here at Dreamworld.", Dreamworld Chief Executive Officer, Greg Yong said.

The Steel Taipan project is generating over $15 million of contractor works and is providing employment to over 200 people across the local economy, with over 100 per cent of trades currently awarded to South East Queensland businesses.

"This rollercoaster is a first for Condev and we are thrilled to be part of such an exciting project with Dreamworld who have been a world class attraction here on the Gold Coast for decades, yet they are continuing the raise the bar with this exciting new attraction, said Steve Marais, Condev Construction Managing Director said.

"As a local Gold Coast family business, we love working with local Gold Coast clients and utilising the local work force and suppliers.

"We are excited that once completed this new attraction will inject a much-needed boost into the local tourism and economy."

Dreamworld CEO Greg Yong at the Steel Taipan construction site.

Dreamworld received funding from the Queensland State Government and the Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport ongoing support under the Growing Tourism Infrastructure Fund for the project.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Steel Taipan would be an added attraction for Australia's theme park capital.

"Every year many thousands of visitors from around the country head to the Gold Coast for a theme park experience," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"Dreamworld's investment in the construction of a new world-class attraction is delivering skilled trade jobs for the Gold Coast's economic recovery.

"The Steel Taipan's building milestone recognises the resilience of Queensland tourism and Australians' love of the Gold Coast as a complete holiday destination."

DECEMBER PLANS

DREAMWORLD'S newest rollercoaster is taking visitors on a "trip back in time" through the Gold Coast of yesteryear.

The new 1970s themed "Gold Coaster", a refurbishment of the existing Cyclone rollercoaster, is the latest attraction to open at the park, with another already under construction.

Dreamworld theme park has unveiled the Gold Coaster, its newest rollercoaster. Photo: Scott Powick

Riders speed through a 360 degree loop at up to 85km/h on the coaster, which stands at 13-stories (40 metres) tall. It opened last week.

Work began in early November on another $32 million rollercoaster which will open in time for the 2021 Christmas holidays.

Attendance surged at the Ardent Leisure-owned park during the September school holidays by 35 per cent, the Bulletin revealed in November.

Dreamworld theme park has unveiled the Gold Coaster, its newest rollercoaster. Photo: Scott Powick

But more border strife and COVID-19 setbacks meant it lost the Sydney market as well as international travellers over the Christmas period.

Dreamworld again came under the microscope again coming under investigation by Workplace Health and Safety Queensland over a series of incidents at the park in recent months.

In November an eight-year-old was badly injured on a water slide, while another patron was injured on a slide in early December.

Workers also had a lucky escape when the three-tonne arms of the 'swinging rickshaw ride', Pandemonium, fell during maintenance.

