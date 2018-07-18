Glass drop-off points established around Ipswich

GLASS drop-off locations will soon be established across Ipswich after the council signed an exclusive contract with the world's leading glass recycler.

Ipswich City Council has signed a contract with Owens-Illinois to establish new drop-off locations in the region.

Owens-Illinois has a glass recycling plant in Logan and a glass manufacturing plant in Brisbane.

Works, Parks and Sport Committee acting chair David Morrison said it was a logical solution and was a significant step in the council's innovative measures to get on top of recycling.

"We are delighted to sign an initial 12-month contract with Owens-Illinois," he said.

"They are the world's leading glass recyclers and manufacturers, and in Australia alone use around 260,000 tonnes of recycled glass per year," he said.

Ipswich City Council anticipates more than 2000 tonnes of glass will be sent to Owens-Illinois each year for recycling.

Owens-Illinois general manager for Australia and New Zealand, Paul Vine, said every tonne of recycled glass could be turned into one tonne of new glass packaging.

"Every kilogram of recycled glass used in our manufacturing process replaces 1.2 kilograms of the raw material - soda ash, sand and limestone - used to create a bottle or jar," he said.

Residents were asked to stop putting glass in their yellow bins in May to lower contamination rates, resulting from large numbers of broken glass.

"Broken glass is causing contamination of paper and cardboard that are recycled in the yellow-top bin," Cr Morrison said.

"We are focussing on getting our contamination levels down from 50 to under 15 per cent so we are asking you to please leave glass out."

The council has provided bins for glass at the Riverview and Rosewood transfer stations, where glass can be dropped off free of charge.

As a last resort, residents can place glass in the general waste bin.

Ipswich City Council is finalising plans to rollout 78,000 stickers on all yellow top bins as a reminder of which items can be recycled.

As of July, under the new contract with Owens-Illinois, the glass bottles and jars collected at the two transfer stations will be taken to Logan for recycling.

Four other locations around Ipswich will be soon set up for residents to deposit their glass bottles and jars.

"They will likely be at convenient shopping centres across the city," Cr Morrison said.

He said those sites would be available in a coming weeks.

When the new glass recycling program is in full swing, residents will be able to dispose of all glass bottles and jars, of any shape and colour, and minus the lids.

Glass that cannot be recycled includes items such as drinking glasses, window glass, pyrex or car windscreens.

"We want mixed colour, clear, clean glass. For example: beer bottles, wine bottles, soft drink bottles, food jars, vitamin tablet jars. Rinse them out if necessary and remove the lids.

"But, if it is not a bottle or jar, do not take it to the glass recycle depots."

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt said council's glass recycling would complement a new State Government program.

"The Queensland Government's planned Container Refund Scheme (CRS) is being introduced on 1 November 2018, which will enable you to take selected glass containers to drop-off locations and reverse vending machines for a 10c refund on the container," Cr Wendt said.

"But that scheme focusses on beverage containers, including aluminium cans and some drink cartons, and will feature only selected glass products. The council scheme includes all glass bottles and jars."

A recent council audit of yellow top bins found the average citywide contamination rates had dropped to 24.5 per cent, which means residents are on track to getting recycling right in Ipswich. However, there is still a lot of glass going into the yellow top bin.