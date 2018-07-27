REVEALED: Full report into 'Swanbank stink' survey

THE full report into the 'Swanbank stink' shows the odour is widespread, long lasting, frequent and described by many as smelling of dead animals and faecal matter.

Since the Odour Abatement Taskforce launched last week, the team has received more than 20 new formal complaints about the unpleasant smell.

The taskforce formed following an independent survey which found the majority of residents in the suburbs surrounding the Swanbank industrial area were impacted.

Following the survey conducted in April and May, a full report was compiled by the department.

It shows the issue of nuisance odour is widespread.

According to the Swanbank Community Research report the odour is frequent with 73 per cent of residents saying they had smelled it in the past week.

Rotten eggs, dead animals and faecal matter were how residents described the smell.

The report reveals two in three residents believe the smell is emanating from landfill - an idea the taksforce will investigate with the source yet to be determined.

Almost 60 per cent of residents said the odour lasted several hours, while 19 per cent said it lasted all day.

In the suburbs targeted during the survey, more than 90 per cent reported having experienced the odour, except in Collingwood Park and Redbank Plains where the number was slightly lower at 85 per cent and 89 per cent respectively.

During the survey, one quarter of residents identified the operations of waste facilities as a concern, a further 17 per cent mentioned air quality or pollution. Illegal dumping was the third most common issue raised.

More than half of the residents surveyed believe Ipswich's industry was having a negative impact on the environment, the report states, with waste services believed to be having the greatest impact.

>>The State Government has also called for for an independent consultant to review the compost industry.

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller has been vocal on the long-standing issue of the mysterious smell plaguing Ipswich.

She thanked residents for engaging with the taskforce, based out of an office in Redbank Plains.

"It's important that people come forward and report odour and other environmental nuisance to the taskforce," Ms Miller said.

"The odour busters have been out and about in the green Odour Abatement Taskforce vehicle, acting on reports and proactively visiting different suburbs in the early hours of the morning to locate potential sources of odour or nuisance.

"If you see the taskforce out and about, stop by and have a chat."

Contact the taskforce by calling 1300 130 372 and dialling 3 or see the team in person at Shop 3, 163 Alawoona St, Redbank Plains betwen 8.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday, or between 10am and 2pm on Saturdays.

See www.qld.gov.au/odourbusters for more information.

Ipswich is a great place to live: Survey

THE INDEPENDENT report commissioned by the State Government to investigate unpleasant smells in the Ipswich area identified something else about the city - it's a great place to live.

Most residents portrayed the city as a positive place to live, the Swanbank Community Research report shows.

Crime, violence and theft were the main concerns raised by the almost 1500 people surveyed, along with unpleasant odour.

But the survey found eight in 10 residents who participated over the phone felt Ipswich was a good place to live with similar results found in the online survey.

Residents cited proximity to services and a friendly community.