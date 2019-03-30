REVEALED: Five areas leading the city's huge growth

PROGRESS: Spring Mountain is Ipswich's fastest-growing suburb. In 2018, 1977 residents moved into the area.

IPSWICH'S building boom is continuing unabated, with thousands of new homes constructed to house the region's explosive population growth.

According to Ipswich City Council's Planning and Development Annual Report Card, the number of residents grew at 4.98 per cent last year.

The population hotspots are Spring Mountain, Redbank Plains, South Ripley, Ripley and Bellbird Park.

The building boom has also continued. The number of new dwellings in Ipswich represents 5.35 per cent growth and a five-year average annual growth rate of 4.20 per cent.

In 2018, 9581 residents moved to Ipswich and 4073 new homes were built.

The council received 1587 development applications and 2705 lots were approved.

There were 1900 lots created in 2018.

Spring Mountain was the fastest growing suburb with 1977 new residents and 673 new dwellings; the highest number of new lots created (382) and the highest number approved (983).

Redbank Plains had 1324 people and 513 new dwellings; South Ripley had 913 people and 295 new dwellings; Ripley had 623 people and 211 new dwellings and Bellbird Park had 321 people and 119 new dwellings made up the top five.

The Real Estate Institute of Queensland's Market Monitor Report reveals houses in Ipswich are still the most affordable in Greater Brisbane, with an annual median of $345,000.

The report found Flinders View, Ripley and Rosewood led the state with double-digit annual median house price growth between 10 per cent and 17 per cent in the past year.

The Planning and Development Annual Report Card focuses on overall development activity within Ipswich, specifically population and dwelling growth, land subdivision and non-residential building activity.

It also looks at the number of applications for planning, engineering, building and plumbing; infrastructure delivery by the development industry; and activity generated through the council's planning and development website.