REVEALED: First pictures of Ipswich's new dinosaur

AFTER 150 million years extinct, dinosaurs will again inhabit the Ipswich landscape.

Since 2015, plans to build dinosaur statues at Rosewood have been in the city's pipeline.

This week the QT named and shamed it as one of nine projects in Ipswich promised, but not yet delivered.

The Rosewood dinosaur. Contributed

Former councillor David Pahlke took umbrage at the list and declared the dinosaurs were still coming.

Today the QT can give residents a first look at the prehistoric creatures that will soon, once again, call Ipswich home.

The family of dinosaurs will make their home at Johnston Park, Rosewood.

Three Eubrontes dinosaurs, one mother and two offspring and two Theropod eggs, will be installed - the largest of the three at 5m long.

Therapods and Ornithopods of the Triassic and Jurassic periods roamed the swamps in Ipswich.

Moulded eggs have been built. Contributed

Mr Pahlke said they would be "fair dinkum replicas" of dinosaurs that once roamed the area.

"There is no doubt that the Ipswich region has the best fossilised sites in Australia - bar none - and all the experts I have spoken to confirm this," he said.

"Scientists who have studied the fossilised bones of other dinosaurs found in Queensland - monsters 50ft or more long - would like to find bones of the Rosewood swamp tramper.

"He roamed this part of the world when Queensland was a part of a land mass that would have been unrecognisable as Australia, under heavy rainfall with almost pressure cooker steaminess. Similar footprints have been found in other Rosewood area mines."

Mr Pahlke said the Rosewood giant probably had small forelegs like a kangaroo and favoured the land rather than the water.

"It was a bi-pedal dinosaur walking erect on huge hind legs, and therefore more likely carnivorous or flesh eating," he said.

"They reigned supreme at about the time when the earliest mammals are believed to have appeared."

Mr Pahlke said the dinosaurs would become a significant tourist attraction for the town and an economic boost for local business.

"The whole setting has been designed as both an interactive play area as well as an educational opportunity - historical and education signage will be installed so visitors can understand the significance of the replicas," he said.