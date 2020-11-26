Revealed: First photos of Young Rock stars

Dwayne Johnson shared images from the Brisbane set of new NBC TV series, Young Rock. Picture: Instagram/ @therock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has shared first look images of the famous faces in his NBC comedy series Young Rock filming in Brisbane.

The world's highest paid actor shared three images from the series, which chronicles his formative years, showing actor Adrian Groulx, who plays Johnson aged 10, at home with his family, including wrestler father Rocky Johnson, as wrestling champions Andre The Giant, The Iron Sheik and Junkyard Dog drop by for dinner.

Dwayne Johnson shared an image from the Brisbane set of new NBC TV series, Young Rock, showing Brett Azar as The Iron Sheik with Adrian Groulx as a 10-year-old Johnson. Picture: Instagram/ @therock

"Some fantastic days on set of our new @NBC series, Young Rock," Johnson said. "I was born into the wild, crazy and unpredictable world of pro wrestling.nd as a little boy, to me - these guys were real superheroes. No capes. Just big, bad ass and fun dudes. Who always showed tough love."

The 11-part series, which will air in the US in February, has been filming at Screen Queensland Studios and on location around southeast Queensland since early October.

It is part of a Federal Government deal with NBC, which will film three television series in Brisbane over 18 months.

Nate Jackson as The Junkyard Dog with Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Dwayne Johnson on the Brisbane set of new NBC TV series, Young Rock. Picture: Instagram/ @therock

Johnson revealed American bodybuilder Brett Azar is playing wrestler The Iron Sheik while actor Nate Jackson is wrestler Junkyard Dog.

Former Superbowl-winning NFL star turned actor Matthew Willig, who recently appeared in Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey, is in Brisbane starring in the series as wrestling champion Andre The Giant.

The wrestler, whose real name was André Roussimoff, was friends with Johnson's grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia.

Willig was recently spotted filming with Groulx at Froggy's Beach on the Gold Coast.

In the photo shared by Johnson Willig is holding up Groulx as his family watches on from the dining table.

The Brisbane set is replicating 1980s Hawaii where Johnson grew up.

Matthew Willig as Andre The Giant with Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Dwayne Johnson on the Brisbane set of new NBC TV series, Young Rock. Picture: Instagram/ @therockPicture: Instagram/ @therock

"The day I learned a giant lesson from the man I affectionately and always called, "Uncle Andre" growing up," Johnson wrote.

"Andre' was very close to my family and would often come by our apartment to hang, drink beer (and bottles of wine) and play cards. Anytime he had to lay some gospel on me, he'd pick me up so we were always eye-to-eye.

"That was always important to Uncle Andre - respect. I learned that lesson quick and that's one I carry with me for life."

The images show Stacey Leilua as his mother, Ata Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky and Ana Tuisila as his grandmother Lia Maivia.

Originally published as Revealed: First photos of Young Rock stars