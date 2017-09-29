REVEALED: First look inside Ipswich honky-tonk bar

A $35,000 mechanical bull is Ipswich's newest resident.



Ranga's name is first on the guest list ahead of country music bar Johnny Ringo's grand opening next Friday.



Tradies are working around the clock to prepare the iconic Brisbane St venue but plans for a whole second storey of the building are kept under lock and key until November.



Manager Alec McCluskey said the second part of the Ipswich bar would give patrons a new experience to what they were accustomed to but promised it would keep within the famous Johnny Ringo's theme.



"People should get ready for that true honky-tonk feel, live bands doing country covers, a nice beer garden. Whether you come at 10pm or in the afternoon, it's still country music, the bull is always ready to go if you want to jump on, no matter what time of the day," he said.



"We're in that stage where we're bring it all together with all the stuff that makes us who we are. The bull is already here. Old Ranga has been refurbished and looked after. People seem excited about it. We're really at the peak, we're starting off and part of that is bringing something back to Ipswich for people to be able to enjoy themselves.



"You're going to walk into something that is like nothing else. Just imagine a mechanical bull going, heaps of people enjoying themselves.



"We can't reveal what we're doing upstairs just yet but that will be on the first Friday in November. It will be within our theme of dispensing good times and party tunes. It will be completely different to what we down here, but along the same lines."



Mr McCluskey said the bar was already well-known in Brisbane for its country music and safe-partying values.



"Where we hit the market in Brisbane is we did something no one else has done. Country music is the largest genre of music in the world and no one was doing that. In Ipswich what we've been looking at is finding the right venue which we have and then being able to do what we do best.



"Our compliance history is fantastic. What we do doesn't bring the same crowd as other venues, we have a completely different demographic and target market.



"The people that come here and here to enjoy themselves and the ones that aren't, that's not what we want and not what we're going to do. We're in the marker of dispensing good times, not anything other than that."

