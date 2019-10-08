REVEALED: First Ipswich schools to be fully air-conditioned

IF YOU want to know just how hard it can be to focus in a classroom on a sweltering 40C day without air- conditioning, just sit in one of Simon Riley's classrooms.

The Ipswich State High School principal welcomed news that his school will be fully air-conditioned by the end of the year, saying it wasn't fair or healthy for children to have to sweat it out in steamy conditions.

The Brassall school of 1700-plus students is one of 15, also including Ipswich North State School, that is part of the State Government's priority air-conditioning program.

An additional $100 million was included in the 2019-20 State Budget over four years to install air-conditioning in state school classrooms, to bring the total allocation to $191 million over five years.

The "cooler schools zone" of 390 schools up north are already fully air-conditioned but now more in the "hottest and most humid" parts of Queensland will be cooled down too, including the two in Ipswich.

While work has begun at some of the schools in the initial group, those next off the rank will be announced in coming weeks as a review of state school needs is undertaken.

"We can't do every single classroom overnight and I ask them all to be patient," Education Minister Grace Grace said.

"Those that are already to go are on our priority list and we'll be announcing other tranches as soon as we're able to go forward with those schools. We're looking to roll this out as soon as possible."

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington pledged to install air-conditioning in every state school classroom in Queensland ahead of the 2020 election.

"The LNP's plan will make it easier for Ipswich teachers to teach and for Ipswich kids to learn," she said.

"School P&C's are taking years to fund raise for air-conditioning and I believe they need a state government who will support them.

"It is unfair for our kids to slug out it in hotboxes while all other government buildings have the luxury of air- conditioning."

Ms Grace said the opposition was making "unbudgeted promises" that were unsustainable.

"We are rolling out this program in a sensible way because of sound economic management," she said.

"Basically, the LNP program is unfunded, it's over 10 years and really we don't know how they're going to do that.

"We are working towards (air-conditioning every classroom) but at this stage we're working with the local schools under our $100million budget."

Mr Riley said no matter how hard students tried to focus in scorching hot conditions, it was a difficult task.

"In January and February (40C days are) the norm," he said.

"This is what we work in normally. It's not healthy. Some of my colleagues are going to be a bit ticked off... 'how come you've got that?'

"We're in Ipswich, it's about time.

"Schools have gone someway to alleviating some of the problems themselves... they have put money into air-conditioning some classrooms.

"We've got a bonus now, we don't have to worry about that. The money can go somewhere else."